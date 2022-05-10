Justin Herbert Cracks Top 10 of NFLPA's Player Sales List

Since 2014, the NFL Players Association has released a Top 50 'Players Sales List' showing which players sold the most officially licensed products in the past year.
After tallying all the products sold from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert came in at No. 10 on the list.
Not only does the list include jersey sales, but it includes T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, wall decals, backpacks, photos, drinkware, pet products and more.
