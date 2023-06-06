Herbert Plans to Throw in Team Drills at Bolts OTA Practices

Herbert has thrown routes to wide receivers and tight ends in individual drills so far this spring but will now take the next step by firing passes against a defense.

The Chargers franchise quarterback said in late April that his shoulder was close to 75 percent. He didn't give a percentage Monday but said he has improved on that number.

"I feel a lot better. The shoulder has been holding up and I've been able to lift a quite a bit more," Herbert said. "[Added] conditioning, so picking up more, especially upper-body wise. It has been tough and unlike any other offseason for me, but you have to find a way to make it work."

Besides dealing with a shoulder injury late in the 2022 season, Herbert also battled through fractured rib cartilage for the majority of his third season in the NFL.

He said Monday that he's been focused on his footwork and mechanics in the pocket when he has thrown the ball. But he's also learned not to push it too far so that he can be fully healthy for training camp in late July.

And he's tried to be as mentally sharp as possible, especially as the Bolts learn a new scheme under Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

"That's definitely a big part of it," Herbert said. "If you're not able to do everything physically out there, you have to make sure you're getting everything in the film room and the meeting room with being able to pick up the offense.