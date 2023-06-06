Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Herbert Plans to Throw in Team Drills at Bolts OTA Practices

Jun 06, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Justin Herbert was only a spectator Monday at the Chargers Invitational.

The Bolts quarterback — an avid golfer — didn't take part in the festivities at the team's annual charity golf tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club, but it was for good reason.

"I have, unfortunately, not been able to play," said Herbert, who underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason. "And it doesn't look like I'll be able to play golf this year. It's been tough but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make. I'll be ready to go next year."

So while Herbert won't hit the links this year, he did say Monday that he expects to ramp up his participation on the practice field this week.

"I think the plan this week is to play in 7-on-7 and be able to throw and kind of have some of those live reps," Herbert said. "I know the doctors were a little worried about the fast-twitch motion of being able to react and making sure everything is stable.

"Working on handing off, the shoulder is still working through that stability," Herbert added. "But there's been a lot of improvement, just being cautious and making sure we're ready to go come July is the most important."

Bolts Host 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament

Take a look as current and former Chargers players, coaches and celebrities participate in the 4th Annual Chargers Invitational Golf Tournament, presented by CHLA, at Rolling Hills Country Club

Herbert has thrown routes to wide receivers and tight ends in individual drills so far this spring but will now take the next step by firing passes against a defense.

The Chargers franchise quarterback said in late April that his shoulder was close to 75 percent. He didn't give a percentage Monday but said he has improved on that number.

"I feel a lot better. The shoulder has been holding up and I've been able to lift a quite a bit more," Herbert said. "[Added] conditioning, so picking up more, especially upper-body wise. It has been tough and unlike any other offseason for me, but you have to find a way to make it work."

Besides dealing with a shoulder injury late in the 2022 season, Herbert also battled through fractured rib cartilage for the majority of his third season in the NFL.

He said Monday that he's been focused on his footwork and mechanics in the pocket when he has thrown the ball. But he's also learned not to push it too far so that he can be fully healthy for training camp in late July.

And he's tried to be as mentally sharp as possible, especially as the Bolts learn a new scheme under Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

"That's definitely a big part of it," Herbert said. "If you're not able to do everything physically out there, you have to make sure you're getting everything in the film room and the meeting room with being able to pick up the offense.

"Kellen has been so far, I've really enjoyed working with him and the resting of the coaching staff," Herbert added. "[Quarterbacks coach] Doug Nussmeier, as well. They're all very smart and great guys as well."

Photos: OTA #6

Check out the best photos from OTA #6 of the Chargers 2023 offseason

Chargers quarterbacks Easton Stick has been taking first-team reps in practice of late, including last week's strong performance in which he threw six touchdowns in the red zone.

But with Herbert planning on getting into the mix this week, look for No. 10 to be leading the Bolts offense soon.

"He's done a great job. Easton has been solid for as long as I've been here," Herbert said of Stick. "He's a great teammate, great guy and works really hard. He's in great shape now and is really throwing the ball out there.

"It's been fun to watch," Herbert added. "I'm looking forward to getting back out there and maybe taking some of those reps."

