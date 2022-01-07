Chargers PFWA Members Name 2021 Team MVP & Good Guy

Each year, every NFL team's chapter for the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) nominates two players as their picks for team MVP and media Good Guy.
The Los Angeles Chargers chapter of PFWA members, Gilbert Manzano (Southern California News Group), Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Daniel Popper (The Athletic), Fernando Ramirez (Sports Illustrated), and Joe Reedy (Associated Press), each voted and after tabulation, named Justin Herbert the unanimous team MVP and Joey Bosa as the Bolts' Good Guy.
Team MVP is obvious, the most valuable player on the squad. For the second-straight year, Herbert walked away with the honor.
"There definitely wasn't a sophomore slump with Herbert," Reedy said. "He continues to get better to the point where we might have to start a new category next year -- Most Valuable Player Not Named Justin Herbert."
"Justin Herbert's arm strength gets most of the attention, like his 59-yard strike to Jalen Guyton against the Giants, but it's the little things that made him this year's team MVP," Manzano added. "Herbert quickly grasped Joe Lombardi's offense and put his teammates in positions to have career years. Herbert developed into a complete quarterback in his second NFL season and his versatile skill set has expanded the Chargers' playbook."
The Good Guy award represents a player or coach's professionalism and qualities in helping media members who cover the team do their jobs to the best of their abilities.
It's also, "often based on body of work over multiple seasons," according to Reedy. "Joey's comfort level doing media has grown exponentially the past couple years."
It's an honor that carried just as much significance in 2021 as it did the year prior, where adjusting to the ever-changing COVID protocols and shifting from in-person to virtual availability didn't affect the quality of content Bosa provided in interviews.
"Joey Bosa is great in front of the mic," Ramirez explained. "He always has three or four quotes that take a story to the next level. He has really grown comfortable with the media the last few years and deserves recognition. Plus, he might always have the best mic'd up across the NFL. Never a boring moment with 97."
"Joey Bosa provides what most beat reporters look for from players in interviews throughout a season: Availability and entertainment," added Manzano. "Yes, Bosa provides memorable quotes, but his honesty and detailed responses have given reporters insight for what's occurring on the field. Bosa wasn't always this talkative, but reporters have enjoyed how open he's been the past two seasons."
