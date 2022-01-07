Chargers PFWA Members Name 2021 Team MVP & Good Guy

The Good Guy award represents a player or coach's professionalism and qualities in helping media members who cover the team do their jobs to the best of their abilities.

It's also, "often based on body of work over multiple seasons," according to Reedy. "Joey's comfort level doing media has grown exponentially the past couple years."

It's an honor that carried just as much significance in 2021 as it did the year prior, where adjusting to the ever-changing COVID protocols and shifting from in-person to virtual availability didn't affect the quality of content Bosa provided in interviews.

"Joey Bosa is great in front of the mic," Ramirez explained. "He always has three or four quotes that take a story to the next level. He has really grown comfortable with the media the last few years and deserves recognition. Plus, he might always have the best mic'd up across the NFL. Never a boring moment with 97."