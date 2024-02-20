Why NFL Analysts Believe Justin Herbert Can be Even Better With Jim Harbaugh

Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons echoed Ruiz's sentiments, as Harbaugh's ability to build a program could be the icing on the cake for Herbert and the Bolts offense.

"I think certainly Herbert could take that next step, but it's not like we're talking about somebody who's been bad," Simmons said. "It's also not like we're talking about somebody who hasn't shown an ability to lead comebacks, shown an ability to finish games in that way. It's like you're kind of trying to put the finishing touch on it.

"This is a very, very talented quarterback, and it's more or less how does everything else come together around him and around, from an organizational standpoint," Simmons later added. "From being up front from receivers and tight ends and all that those things. I think once you put them together, the Chargers are going to be kind of hard to stop."

Harbaugh's success at every stop has come in different ways but one big thing has remained the same — he's been able to adjust and get the best out of a quarterback's strengths.

A former NFL quarterback himself, he's been able to get it done with various types of quarterbacks with different skillsets and strengths.

It's something that could mean big things for a quarterback of Herbert's caliber moving forward.

"I think it's fantastic," The Athletic's Robert Mays said. "I think it's a guy who's going to be unafraid to tell him what he needs to hear, which I think is going to be really important and somebody who has done a great job of getting the most out of a lot of different kinds of quarterbacks.