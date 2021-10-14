Justin Herbert Joins The Dan Patrick Show

On Tuesday, quarterback Justin Herbert joined the 'Dan Patrick Show' to discuss the Chargers win over the Browns, when he knew he wanted to be a starting quarterback and how he's preparing to face the Ravens in Week 6. Herbert talks about his love for the game, studying film and the responsibility of leading the Chargers at the quarterback position. Take a look at the full video below:
