What Justin Herbert's Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

Yes, Herbert will be asked to take on more as the Chargers navigate around his contract amount in the coming years.

Yet for those who have been around Herbert for multiple years, they know exactly who the Bolts have under center.

Corey Linsley raved about Herbert's leadership and dedication in January.

"Just being himself, getting more comfortable, everything," Linsley said. "When I say, 'being himself,' it's being consistent. He's the same person.

"He's committed to this team and that's huge. He's the least ego statistical person I've ever met, it's incredible," Linsley added. "He cares about what's important, not all of the flash, which brings us all closer and makes us want to work even harder for him."

And Staley said that Herbert is only scratching the surface to what he can accomplish, noting how impressive his 2022 season was despite chaos around him.

"It really brought out the best in him as a player, in terms of the challenges, from an injury standpoint, both upfront and at his skill positions," Staley said. "I thought you were really able to discover a lot of the intangibles that make him so special. For his first two years, I think people talk about the tangible — what they can see, the output or production or the style of some of these throws that he can make — but what he really showed were the intangibles that, I think, make him one of the top players in the NFL.