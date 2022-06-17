Why Chris Simms Thinks Justin Herbert is "Best Pure Thrower" in the NFL

After the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms began ranking the Top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL. Earlier this week, the former NFL QB rounded out the final four quarterback rankings on his podcast, 'Chris Simms Unbuttoned.'
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert landed at third overall, edging out Joe Burrow, to be in the top three of NFL QBs.
"I don't know if there's anybody better at hitting the bulls-eye with power throws, [or] any type of throw than Justin Herbert," Simms said. "He of course has an incredible arm, incredible arm and that's where he separates himself...maybe the best arm in the NFL..."
In 17 games last season, Herbert set single season franchise records as he threw 38 touchdown passes and racked up 5,014 passing yards. Simms not only raved about Herbert's athletic ability, but his mental strength in just two seasons as a pro.
"The decision-making is off the charts," Simms said. "The ability to control the ball over the middle of the field and throw it into tight windows might be the best in football."
See full analysis on Herbert's ranking below:
