How Joe Hortiz's 'Outstanding' Reputation Will Benefit the Chargers Front Office

Hortiz joined the Bolts after spending a whopping 26 seasons in Baltimore, working his way up from an area scout to eventually becoming the Ravens Director of Player Personnel.

Baltimore had plenty of sustained success during Hortiz's tenure there as the Ravens tied for fourth in regular-season wins in that timespan.

ESPN's Mina Kimes called Baltimore's front office "the gold standard" in recent years but noted Hortiz is now set up for success with the Chargers.

"You never know obviously what you're getting, but I think coming from that organization is pretty exciting and it's obviously a very winning culture," Kimes said.

A pair of other NFL experts echoed Kimes' thoughts.

"An excellent [hire]," said Robert Mays of The Athletic. "If you look at what the Ravens have been over the last 10 to 15 years, even beyond that, this is a team that has had the same sort of feel and the same set of values and how they've built them for a very, very long time.

"The process will be good, the process will be sound. I think they are going to put themselves in position to succeed," Mays added. "They're going to be aggressive in the right moments, patient in the right moments, because that's how the Ravens have been for a very long time."