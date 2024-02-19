Celebrating the Impact of Jim Hill During Black History Month 

Hill got his start on the airwaves during his time in college and would continue to do so during his time as a pro, working at TV stations throughout his time with the Chargers and Packers.

He would join Los Angeles' CBS affiliate following his retirement from football in 1976, and other than a five-year run at KABC, go on to become a staple of Southern California sports coverage.

Hill would often draw upon his experience as a player as a reporter, becoming a notable figure when it comes to covering sports.

Whether it's nightly telecasts, on-site coverage of a press conference or major breaking news, Hill has been a mainstay for over five decades. He's worked Super Bowls, Olympics and a countless number of major sporting events throughout his time.

Hill has been recognized for his work over the years, being honored by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Los Angeles Press Club, the Associated Press, United Press International and many other organizations over the years. He was also inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2010.

His work and notoriety as one of the faces of sports television in Los Angeles has also led him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he received a star in 2006.