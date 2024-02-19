Celebrating the Impact of Jim Hill During Black History Month 

As part of the celebration of Black History Month, the Chargers organization is highlighting the impact of former Bolts players throughout February. Up next is Jim Hill, an iconic LA sports anchor and former Chargers defensive back.
Before legendary sports anchor Jim Hill got his start in television and became one of the well-known faces in Los Angeles and around the country, he was the one being interviewed.
Hill was the Chargers' first round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 1968 NFL Draft coming out of Texas A&M-Kingsville and burst onto the scene. Playing as free safety, Hill would notch seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries while playing all 14 games in 1969.
He played for the Bolts until 1971, appearing in 42 games (38) starts with nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Hill would go on to play three seasons for the Packers before spending his final season as a player in Cleveland. He would finish his career playing in 94 games, starting 82 of them.
But as Hill starred on the gridiron, he was simultaneously building his broadcasting career in preparation for when his playing days were over.
Hill got his start on the airwaves during his time in college and would continue to do so during his time as a pro, working at TV stations throughout his time with the Chargers and Packers.
He would join Los Angeles' CBS affiliate following his retirement from football in 1976, and other than a five-year run at KABC, go on to become a staple of Southern California sports coverage.
Hill would often draw upon his experience as a player as a reporter, becoming a notable figure when it comes to covering sports.
Whether it's nightly telecasts, on-site coverage of a press conference or major breaking news, Hill has been a mainstay for over five decades. He's worked Super Bowls, Olympics and a countless number of major sporting events throughout his time.
Hill has been recognized for his work over the years, being honored by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Los Angeles Press Club, the Associated Press, United Press International and many other organizations over the years. He was also inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2010.
His work and notoriety as one of the faces of sports television in Los Angeles has also led him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he received a star in 2006.
He's previously been named the best sports anchor in Los Angeles by USA Today, as well as Southern California's best sportscaster by a number of local newspapers.
Most recently, Hill received the Joseph M. Quinn Award in 2019 for Lifetime Achievement from the LA Press Club for his mark on sports media in Los Angeles.
And while becoming a staple on television, he's also had a major impact on the local community throughout his time as an anchor.
Hill is active with community and sports fitness organizations and helps in outreach among many other things.
He served as a member of the board of directors of the Los Angeles Urban League and the advisory board for the Boy Scouts of America. Hill has also been a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. In addition to that, he had previously held a position as chair of the Watts Summer Games, president of Athletes for Kids and more.
Hill has left an impact on the sports media scene in Los Angeles five decades, becoming a fixture of sports coverage.
Fast forward to today, he continues his hard work and is present at games and practices year-round across all sports.
And if you're ever tuning in to a press conference, chances are Hill will be the one to kick it off with the first question.
