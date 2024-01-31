A Conversation With: Michigan Football Reporter Aaron McMann

Harbaugh is a former NFL quarterback and has seemingly elevated every quarterback he's been around, whether that's Andrew Luck or Alex Smith. What is his vibe with quarterbacks and how do you think he'll work with Justin Herbert?

AM: "He knows it very well, he played the position. There's no position more in football that he knows, it would make sense that he has that success with the quarterbacks at different levels. His offenses have always been kind of built around the quarterback position and what their strengths are and what they do well. When I thought of potential NFL landing spots for him, it made sense he would go to a spot that has kind of quarterback there and positioned well. I think those two will work well together. I think Jim respects good quarterbacks, likes good quarterbacks, he knows good quarterbacks when he sees them. I think he sees that in Justin. I think he mentioned it the other day in his interview with CBS. I'm eager to see how it works out because Justin is considered one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Jim has done a good job in mentoring quarterbacks and developing them. He's in another position to do that with Herbert."

Final question for you. What are you most intrigued about to watch from Harbaugh takes over the Chargers?