'Buckle Up': NFL World Ready for Jim Harbaugh's Return

John Harbaugh had a message for the NFL when asked Tuesday about his brother, Jim, being the new Chargers Head Coach.

"Buckle up," John Harbaugh said.

John Harbaugh spent the first few minutes of his press conference answering questions about Jim's return to the NFL rather than his own team.

Not that he minded, as he showed a genuine enthusiasm for having his brother back in the league.

"He's gonna do great. We've been together the last couple days," John Harbaugh said. "He's fired up, enthusiastic, talking to players, he knows a lot of these guys. It's been fun.

He later added: "I think he's excited about this. I think he's really excited about the Chargers. I think he's excited about the family. He goes way back. He's got great relationships there. Everybody in the building, I think he's starting to build relationships, [has] guys he's brought over he knows. He's got comfortable with that, loves the quarterback."

Speaking of that quarterback, Justin Herbert weighed in on Jim Harbaugh's hire Tuesday on a podcast.

"He's a competitor, he wants to win and I'm really excited to play for him," Herbert said.

The Harbaugh brothers have some football crossover of late, especially in the coaching ranks.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator was with John Harbaugh and the Ravens before joining Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan. Minter then followed Jim Harbaugh to the Bolts.

John Harbaugh said the football conversations between the two might be a tad different now that they are in the same conference.

"Jim and I share a lot of conversations about a lot of things," John Harbaugh said. "Most of it's not football-related, obviously, just like with your family. But a lot of it has been football-related because he's been at Michigan.