Jahleel Addae Emerging as a Vocal Leader

Every path to an NFL roster is different.

Jahleel Addae's certainly wasn't easy.

Coming in undrafted four years ago, Addae fought his way to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. He played primarily on special teams before working his way into a starting role and inking a new four-year contract in March.

As he enters his fifth season, Addae is ready to take on 2017 with the same excitement and fervor as in years' past. Additionally, he's embracing more of a leadership role in the secondary.

"Going into year five, I'm a little bit more vocal," Addae said. "I'm not a young guy anymore. I'm getting on that verge of 'vet,' but it's awesome. I've embraced it. This offseason has gone really well for the group all together…. This (rookie) class has done well. They came in, gelled with us, and it's like we've been together for two or three years."

Addae mentioned he has always seen himself in a leadership role. It's just that although he wasn't literally speaking up as much as he is now, his play on the field spoke for itself.

"Maybe I wasn't as vocal (before), but I always felt like I was a leader maybe through the way I worked, the way I took care of my body and how I handled my business. I don't take this job lightly and I think (people) can tell. I play the game with a lot of passion. I just know that with my tenacity and the way I set the tone, others will follow."

One of the ways Addae is leading the secondary is through mentoring. While every job in the NFL is earned, he remembers what it was like to come in four years ago. He remembers the challenges he faced and wants to be there for young players who may need his help or advice.

"It feels good to be a mentor. I know I had mentors that I looked up to and asked questions (to). To be able to give that gratitude back to the young guys is something that I like to do. Sometimes I'll sit back and remember; I'll take myself out of my body and I'll look at someone else in their situation. I know the work that's coming, how the game will be fast and how there are a lot of plays in the playbook with different terminology. As a safety, you're the quarterback of the defense because you're making the calls and checks. As a young guy, that can be very demanding."

As for his play on the field, Addae could not contain his excitement when describing Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. According the number 37, Bradley's demeanor really resonates with the players and he's looking forward to how his coaching style will continue to influence the defense.