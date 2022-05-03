Bucky Brooks Names Isaiah Spiller One of '10 Perfect Rookie Team Fits' 

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks made a list of his favorite selections in draft order. Brooks took 10 players and explained why they are 'perfect fits' for their respective teams.
One of Brooks' picks was new Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M.
Take a look at what Brooks had to say about the Bolts' fourth-round pick and why he sees Spiller fitting in so well with his new teammates in L.A.:
Brooks' analysis:
"Despite coming off the board in the fourth round, Spiller could become an essential piece to the Chargers' offensive puzzle as a potential RB1. The Texas A&M standout is a dynamic runner with the size (6-0, 217 pounds), speed and big-play potential to occupy a lead role for a team that needs more pop from the running game. If Spiller is capable of handling the responsibilities of being the lead back, it would enable Austin Ekeler -- who is tied for 21st in the NFL in yards per carry (4.48) in the two seasons since he became the Bolts' top ball-carrier -- to reprise his role as a change-of-pace weapon in the rotation. With more diversity in the RB corps, the Chargers could attack opponents with a multi-faceted offense that alleviates some of the pressure on Justin Herbert and Co. to carry the load with the passing game."
