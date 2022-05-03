Bucky Brooks Names Isaiah Spiller One of '10 Perfect Rookie Team Fits' 

"Despite coming off the board in the fourth round, Spiller could become an essential piece to the Chargers' offensive puzzle as a potential RB1. The Texas A&M standout is a dynamic runner with the size (6-0, 217 pounds), speed and big-play potential to occupy a lead role for a team that needs more pop from the running game. If Spiller is capable of handling the responsibilities of being the lead back, it would enable Austin Ekeler -- who is tied for 21st in the NFL in yards per carry (4.48) in the two seasons since he became the Bolts' top ball-carrier -- to reprise his role as a change-of-pace weapon in the rotation. With more diversity in the RB corps, the Chargers could attack opponents with a multi-faceted offense that alleviates some of the pressure on Justin Herbert and Co. to carry the load with the passing game."