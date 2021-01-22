Important Dates on the 2021 NFL Calendar

Back in November, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL and and NFL Players Association tentatively agreed upon a chunk of key dates for the 2021 offseason.
With so much to still be determined, and with the possibility that all dates are subject to change, here's a look at what's been discussed thus far:
FEBURARY
Feb. 23: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
MARCH
March 9: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 17: The new league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
APRIL
Apr. 5: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2020 regular season, like the Chargers, may begin offseason workout programs.
Apr. 19: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
Apr. 23: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
Apr. 28: Last day for clubs to match offer sheets for restricted free agents.
Apr. 29 – May 1: 2021 NFL Draft (Cleveland, Ohio)
