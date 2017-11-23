Hunter Henry Steals the Show on Brightest Stage

After dominating the first 30 minutes of action, the Chargers only had a 3-0 lead. They got the ball to start the second half, stressing the importance of finding pay dirt on the opening drive. The Bolts managed to move the ball down the field before facing a crucial 3rd-and-goal from the three.

Philip Rivers dropped back on the play, looked to his left and right before throwing over the middle to Henry. The 6-5, 233-pounder used his mitts to haul in the pass, giving the Chargers a pivotal two-score advantage.

"There is a lot of repetition (that goes into it), and the play kind of broke down," Henry said. "So it was a lot on Phil. He makes it easy on me. The line did a good job. It was kind of a scramble drill, but not really. It was cool to be able to score on Thanksgiving Day at this stadium."

So what went through Henry's mind after he caught it?