How to Watch: Brandon Staley's Introductory Press Conference

This week, Brandon Staley will meet with the media, and here's how you can catch his first presser as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The stream will be free in the app, but registration will be required. Set up your profile now so you can watch live without issues. Details on setting up your profile can be found below.
DATE/TIME
- Thursday, Jan. 21
- 12:00 p.m. PT
WATCH ON THE CHARGERS APP
- Staley's presser will be streamed live only on the Chargers app.
- Download for iOS
- Download for Android
SETTING UP APP PROFILE FOR SEASON TICKET MEMBERS
- Chargers season ticket members can find instructions on how to log in with their Account Manager and watch the presser on the app here.
SETTING UP APP PROFILE FOR FANS
- All other app users can find instructions on creating a profile and watching the presser on the app here.
