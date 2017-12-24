Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How the Bolts Can Make the Playoffs

Dec 24, 2017 at 10:45 AM

The Chargers had just held up their share of the bargain, gutting out a 14-7 road win over the New York Jets.

Their postgame celebration was brief as they all quickly took to their phones and TVs to catch the end of the Rams-Titans game.

A Titans win and the Bolts would be eliminated. A loss and they enter Week 17 very much alive.

Trailing by four with less than two minutes remaining, the Titans went for it on fourth down but failed to convert.

On the field, the Rams celebrated their victory. That same celebration commenced in the Chargers' locker room half a country away.

"We've still got hope!" Keenan Allen said.  "We're straight!  We've got to go do it next week."

"I was hoping it didn't crush the mood so quickly," Philip Rivers said.  "It makes for a merrier Christmas.  A lot (more fun of a) week knowing we're going to have a chance.  It wouldn't have been fun to see the Titans throw a touchdown there with under a minute left right after we just won that game. It would have essentially eliminated us.  I'm glad we're alive for another week."

While the players were catching the end in the locker room, Head Coach Anthony Lynn was fielding questions from the media.

He too wanted an update. After all, the head coach had been all business with a singular focus on controlling what the team could control.  That meant beating the Jets.

"I have no idea what the Titans are doing," he said. "You have some news for me?"

The news proved to be exactly what he wanted to hear.

The Bolts now head into Week 17 knowing exactly what they need to have happen to reach the postseason.

First and foremost, they must beat the Oakland Raiders at home at StubHub Center.  They also need the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Tennessee Titans while the Baltimore Ravens win against the Cincinnati Bengals.  If the Ravens lose, the Bolts still get in if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins in addition to Tennessee losing. 

Still, true to his values, Lynn is only worried about one thing; his team's performance.

He didn't want to hear anything about playoff scenarios.  He only cared about correcting mistakes.

"We just talk about this grind today," he said. "How hard this game was today and how hard we made this game today and just getting ready for the next one.  Because we've got to take care of our business or it doesn't really matter."

Chargers vs. Jets In-Game

The Chargers battle the New York Jets for a Christmas Eve matchup.

dsc_1300.jpg
1 / 33
b55i2846.jpg
2 / 33
b55i2881.jpg
3 / 33
b55i2948.jpg
4 / 33
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
5 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
6 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Images
b55i3176.jpg
7 / 33
b55i3206.jpg
8 / 33
b55i3232.jpg
9 / 33
dsc_9905.jpg
10 / 33
dsc_9915.jpg
11 / 33
dsc_1349.jpg
12 / 33
b55i3352.jpg
13 / 33
b55i3391.jpg
14 / 33
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain (40) celebrates as teammate Sean McGrath (84) passes him during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
15 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain (40) celebrates as teammate Sean McGrath (84) passes him during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen (13) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
16 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen (13) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/AP Images
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
17 / 33

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Images
b55i3772.jpg
18 / 33
b55i3827.jpg
19 / 33
b55i3916.jpg
20 / 33
Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon (28) rushes for a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
21 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon (28) rushes for a touchdown as New York Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee (58) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/AP Images
b55i3867.jpg
22 / 33
b55i3898.jpg
23 / 33
b55i4030.jpg
24 / 33
b55i4011.jpg
25 / 33
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain (40) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
26 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain (40) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) breaks a tackle by New York Jets' Marcus Maye (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
27 / 33

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) breaks a tackle by New York Jets' Marcus Maye (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Images
b55i4519.jpg
28 / 33
b55i4498.jpg
29 / 33
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers' Casey Hayward (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
30 / 33

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers' Casey Hayward (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Images
b55i4101.jpg
31 / 33
b55i4260.jpg
32 / 33
b55i4272.jpg
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Things To Know About Dustin Hopkins

Here are five things to know about the veteran kicker signed by the Chargers. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
news

Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 8 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots.
news

Coach Staley on Andre Roberts Signing and Facing Bill Belichick

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley and wide receiver Mike Williams had to say during Monday's press conference. 

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
Latest News
Advertising