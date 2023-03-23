Group Chat | Analyzing the Bolts After 1st Wave of Free Agency

The Bolts best move in free agency so far?

Miller: Re-signing right tackle Trey Pipkins III solidified the offensive line as the Chargers look to continue to protect quarterback Justin Herbert and development some sort of consistent running game. Continuity upfront can only help. The Chargers just need their five O-line starters - figuring Jamaree Salyer takes over at left guard - to now remain as healthy as possible in 2023. This seems to be as settled on the offensive line as this team has been since moving to Los Angeles.

Reedy: I would say re-signing Trey Pipkins. He played well last year and has made incredible progress over the past two seasons.

Teaford: I'd say re-signing right tackle Trey Pipkins III was the best move in the first wave of free agency. He really proved his value to the team last season and it was smart to lock him up ASAP.

Smith: Yeah, I'll echo the chorus here and say Pipkins, too. As I wrote after the Chargers announced the move, Pipkins' return is a win-win for both sides. The Chargers get their starting right tackle back and also get to a chance to see Pipkins hit his prime after a few years of progress. If he can continue making strides like he did in 2022, he should be regarded as one of the league's better players at his position. Plus, with Matt Feiler having been released, Pipkins' return also helps clarify a starting line that should also includes Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer.

Top under-the-radar move?

Miller: Punters are people, too! JK Scott's return means more ceiling-scraping bombs that result in the opposition calling for a fair catch. The Chargers led the NFL to forced fair catches in 2022, as special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken leaned heavily into Scott's ability to deliver the sky ball. This was not a sexy re-signing and it was significant. For what's it worth, I fully expect the Chargers to make another move or two that could fall into this category.

Reedy: Re-signing JK Scott. A huge reason why the punt coverage units improved significantly last year was due to Scott's hang time on punts.

Teaford: Bringing back kicker Cameron Dicker was a good move that might not be appreciated in the grand scheme of things right off the bat. Special teams were strong last season under Ryan Ficken and creating some serious kicking competition between Dicker and Dustin Hopkins at training camp will likely keep things moving in the right direction. Upward and through the uprights.