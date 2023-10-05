Group Chat | Analyzing the Chargers Through 4 Games

What's the Bolts biggest area for improvement following the bye?

Miller: The pass defense must improve or the Chargers aren't going anywhere this season. They have displayed an ability to stop the run, which is significant. But they remain too vulnerable against the pass, particularly with Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes on the horizon. We're going to soon find out if this defense is, in fact, trending in the right direction.

Reedy: Pass defense and limiting big plays. I don't know if there will be any stability now that J.C. Jackson has been traded, but the pressure is definitely on Asante Samuel, Jr. and Michael Davis.

Smith: Yeah, it's the pass defense. That area of the defense was hit hard against Miami, but credit to the high-octane Dolphins there. There were improvements in limiting explosive plays against the Raiders, who had two pass plays of 20-plus yards, one of which was a check down. Given the upcoming quarterbacks on the docket, a more consistent pass defense would help give Justin Herbert more cracks at lighting up the scoreboard each week.

Has your preseason prediction of the Chargers making the playoffs changed at all given how the first four games went?

Miller: Yes. I am significantly less confident that this is a playoff team. Playoff teams don't surrender this many big plays. Playoff teams aren't historically bad against the pass. Playoff teams don't dominate the turnover battle and still sputter. Over their past six games (including the 2022 postseason), the Chargers are plus-10 in turnover ratio and somehow gone 2-4.

Reedy: Not really. It's a long season and there is a logjam of plenty of 2-2 teams in the AFC at the moment.