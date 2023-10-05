Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Group Chat | Analyzing the Chargers Through 4 Games

Oct 05, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

GCB

The Bolts are on their bye week.

We took a look at the first four games of the season and also peeked ahead to the rest of the 2023 slate.

Here's what Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Joe Reedy (The Associated Press) and Eric Smith (Chargers.com) had to say ahead of Week 5:

The Chargers sit at 2-2. What's one word you'd use to describe the season thus far?

Miller: Underwhelming. I thought the Chargers would be considerably better on defense - especially against the pass - and almost immune to offensive droughts like the one they just produced against Las Vegas. Now with consecutive wins over two 1-3 teams, it shouldn't take long to figure out where this team is heading with Dallas and Kansas City (on the road) coming up right after the break.

Reedy: Rollercoaster. If there is one thing about Chargers football, it definitely isn't over early. Considering how the first two games went, the win at Minnesota definitely provided momentum.

Smith: Intense. All four of the Chargers games have been decided by seven points or less, and all four have come down to the final play(s) in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Bolts couldn't get it done against Miami and Tennessee but rebounded with back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Las Vegas. The Chargers remain a talented team, but given how tough the upcoming schedule is, perhaps we should expect the close games to continue.

Outside of Justin Herbert, who's been the Bolts MVP in the first month?

Miller: Can a rookie be MVP? Because I might say Tuli Tuipulotu. Or maybe Kenneth Murray, Jr., but I already talked about the defense's performance. How about going completely outside the box and saying Rashawn Slater? Yes, the left tackle has been rock solid plus some in his return after missing so much of last season because of injury.

Reedy: I would say Keenan Allen. He did have the franchise record 18-catch game at Minnesota but he has been consistent throughout the season along with getting more opportunities to make catches on intermediate routes. His TD at Tennessee so far is the catch of the season.

Smith: All of those above names are worthy picks, but I'm going with the guy who just set a Chargers single-game franchise record with 6.0 sacks. Khalil Mack had been close the first three games but put a signature stamp on Week 4 by bringing down Aidan O'Connell a half-dozen times. We might not see that happen again for a few years. Mack's overall game has been key for a defense that has been banged up a bit in the first month of the season.

Scenes from Khalil Mack's Player of the Week Performance Against the Raiders

Check out the best photos from Khalil Mack's franchise-record six sack performance against the Raiders that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 4 of the 2023 season. The effort included a pair of strip-sacks, which tied a team record and also marked the first six-sack performance by any defender in the NFL since 2017 and just the sixth since sacks began being tracked in 1982.

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
1 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
2 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
3 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
4 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
5 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
6 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
7 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
8 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
9 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
10 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
11 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
12 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
13 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
14 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
15 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
16 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
17 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
18 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
19 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
20 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
21 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
22 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
23 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
24 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
25 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
26 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
27 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
28 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
29 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
30 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
31 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
32 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
33 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
34 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
35 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
36 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
37 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
38 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
39 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
40 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
41 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
42 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
43 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
44 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
45 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
46 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
47 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
48 / 48

Khalil Mack named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What's been the biggest surprise for you so far?

Miller: I wasn't sure how the J.C. Jackson situation would unfold, but the end was stunningly swift. I mean, he went from admirably working his way back from a significant injury that has cut short careers to being inactive then unused then cast aside. It was an 11-day implosion that also included him publicly questioning coach Brandon Staley's decisions plus dealing with a legal matter. Not a soul on Earth would have predicted this two weeks ago.

Reedy: How quickly Tuli Tuipulotu has made an impact on the pass rush. The second-round pick has been able to use his speed to his advantage.

Smith: I'm going to agree with Joe here and go with Tuipulotu. Chargers coaches raved about him this offseason and said he was a pretty polished player coming out of USC. But I don't think anyone expected this, as Tuipulotu's play could land him in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation by the end of the season. With Joey Bosa being limited in two games and out for another, Tuipulotu has given the Chargers a jolt off the edge they didn't have a season ago.

What's the Bolts biggest area for improvement following the bye?

Miller: The pass defense must improve or the Chargers aren't going anywhere this season. They have displayed an ability to stop the run, which is significant. But they remain too vulnerable against the pass, particularly with Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes on the horizon. We're going to soon find out if this defense is, in fact, trending in the right direction.

Reedy: Pass defense and limiting big plays. I don't know if there will be any stability now that J.C. Jackson has been traded, but the pressure is definitely on Asante Samuel, Jr. and Michael Davis.

Smith: Yeah, it's the pass defense. That area of the defense was hit hard against Miami, but credit to the high-octane Dolphins there. There were improvements in limiting explosive plays against the Raiders, who had two pass plays of 20-plus yards, one of which was a check down. Given the upcoming quarterbacks on the docket, a more consistent pass defense would help give Justin Herbert more cracks at lighting up the scoreboard each week.

Has your preseason prediction of the Chargers making the playoffs changed at all given how the first four games went?

Miller: Yes. I am significantly less confident that this is a playoff team. Playoff teams don't surrender this many big plays. Playoff teams aren't historically bad against the pass. Playoff teams don't dominate the turnover battle and still sputter. Over their past six games (including the 2022 postseason), the Chargers are plus-10 in turnover ratio and somehow gone 2-4.

Reedy: Not really. It's a long season and there is a logjam of plenty of 2-2 teams in the AFC at the moment.

Smith: Nah. I still believe the Bolts will get in. Despite the mixed bag through four games, they remain just one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West and are among a cluster of AFC teams who sit at 2-2. There is still a long, long way to go this season and the standings will begin to shake itself out in the coming months. When we get to late December, the Chargers will still be right in the mix and will eventually claim a postseason berth.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Star-Studded Celebrity Flag Football Game – Battle of the G.O.A.T.S – Returns to SoFi Stadium this Fall

Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates, the NFL's All-Time Touchdown Receptions Leader Amongst Tight Ends, will once again roam the sidelines and lead a who's who of celebrity players in this unique Monday Night Football showcase. 
news

Instant Analysis: Why the Bolts Moved On From J.C. Jackson

The Chargers announced Thursday that they have traded the cornerback to New England
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
Latest News
Advertising