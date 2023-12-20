Chargers Mailbag: A Bittersweet Week for the Bolts

It's been a difficult time for everyone associated with the Chargers over the past few days.

And yes, while there are mixed feelings right now, the prevailing mood is one of disappointment because nobody expected the Bolts to be 5-9 at this point in the season.

Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith and numerous Chargers players spoke to reporters Tuesday and expressed exactly that.

"Obviously, disappointment with the way that Thursday went down and the failure of not being able to help Brandon be successful here," Smith said.

Derwin James, Jr. added: "It definitely was sad because when you're going through something with somebody for three years, it's tough. You always think about the good times you had. We always want to get it right, but we didn't get it right the time we were here."

Easton Stick said: "It's been a tough few days, for sure, for all of us and for a lot of different reasons. Thursday, obviously, we were embarrassed. That's tough to get over, that lingers. Then, obviously, the moves that were made the next morning are tough. You put a lot into this, you put everything into this. So, when it doesn't go well, I certainly feel responsible. I know that all of our guys do. It means that everybody failed, and that part sucks because those guys mean a lot to us, they were all in with us."

Those three quotes pretty much sum up what the past week or so has been like around here.

And, even if you agree with the decision that the Spanos family made, there is also a human element of this and you certainly have to feel for both Staley and Telesco. Both men poured everything that had into the powder blues.

John Spanos, the Chargers President of Football Operations, said as much Monday when he spoke to reporters and said how much respect and admiration he has for both men both personally and professionally.

I can echo that sentiment, too.

Both Staley and Telesco were exceptionally welcoming to me when I first arrived last June and were awesome to work with.

And while they certainly helped me out with content ideas when needed, some of our chats were simply about our families and life outside of football.

I will miss them both and hope they each have bright futures in the NFL.

On the other side of that coin — and this is where the mixed feelings come in — you can't help but be excited for Smith in his new role.

Smith is as well-respected as anyone in this building and will undoubtedly have the Bolts ready to compete hard in the final three games of the season.