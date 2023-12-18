5 Players to Watch in Chargers Final 3 Regular-Season Games

Few rookie defenders have been better than Tuipulotu this season. He ranks first in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade (81.8) among rookie edge rushers that have played at least 20 percent of the snaps. He also is tied with the most run stops (21) and run tackles (28). And he's tallied 4.0 sacks this season. With Joey Bosa sidelined with an injury at multiple points, Tuipulotu has turned into a de-facto starter with eight starts. That experience will serve Tuipulotu well for the future, too. Bosa and Khalil Mack might both be here in 2024, but it's the former USC star who has the potential to be here for the next decade-plus. We could continue to see glimpses of that scenario for Tuipulotu in the final three games.