Former Chargers QB Doug Flutie Reflects on 9/11, 20 Years Later

One of the indelible images of the 2001 NFL season is a photograph of quarterback Doug Flutie running out of the tunnel with the American flag before the Chargers' first home game following the tragic events of September 11.
The photo entitled "Freedom" was taken by team photographer Mike Nowak. It won the Dave Boss Award of Excellence, 2001 (Photo of the Year) and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Flutie detailed to CBS Los Angeles where he was on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. He also shared the history behind the photo and what it means to him 20 years later. Watch the full feature below:
Flutie spent four seasons with the Chargers from 2001-04. He hosts the "Flutie FlakesCast," with new episodes on Wednesdays wherever you get your podcasts.