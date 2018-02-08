Five Chargers Named to PFF's Top 101 Players of 2017

Not surprisingly, not only were five players from the Los Angeles Chargers on the list, but four were in the top 40. One was even ranked as the fifth best player in the NFL.

Casey Hayward may be the game's most underrated player, and has been almost from the get-go in his NFL career. His rookie season was one of the most phenomenal performances we have seen from a rookie, and his expanded role with the Chargers has only seen him take his game to another level. Hayward was the highest-graded corner in football by a distance, with an overall PFF grade of 96.4, more than four points higher than any other player at the position. Hayward allowed just 42.7 percent of balls thrown his way to be caught this season, the best mark among starting corners, while intercepting four passes and breaking up another 15.