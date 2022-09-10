Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Unveil New-Look Defense in Week 1

2. Herbert enters Year 3

Justin Herbert has taken the league by storm in his first two seasons, setting a record for most passing yards (9,350) and touchdown passes (69) by a quarterback in that timespan.

Now, as the quarterback enters his third year, those around him say he doesn't need to change despite plenty of outside hype.

"No one's expectations will exceed our own, that's No. 1. I just expect Justin to be himself," Staley said. "He's continuing to improve in all ways. I think that the player that you're seeing now on that football field is so much different than the player that you saw a year ago.

"He just needs to put needs to play his game. We're really excited about his progress as a player," Staley added. "Really, really excited about his progress as a leader of this football team. I think that, for me, I told you guys last year, I really thought he led beautifully."

Herbert was recently voted a team captain for the second straight year, as he also enters a second consecutive season in Joe Lombardi's offensive system.

That should allow Herbert to combine his physical tools with an evolving mental game, which includes a stronger grasp of the scheme.

It all could lead to another dynamic season for Herbert.

"I feel like we're kind of steps ahead of where we were at this point last year," Herbert said. "I think the timing with the receivers has been great, the protection, it's all been blocked up.

"We're going to do everything we can to continue to develop, get better at that because there's still plenty of room for improvement," Herbert added.

Said Lombardi: "Just operating in a more confident fashion and a smoother fashion. I think we've said it before, going through it a second year, the play calls, getting in and out of the huddle, his comfort level with what he's looking at, his comfort level with the offense, it takes the stress off of everybody. Just going through it again, you just keep getting better and better."

Tight end Gerald Everett said it best.

"Justin, it starts with him," Everatt said. "Then it trickles down to the offense and the rest of the team. That's our guy."

3. Be ready for adjustments

Week 1 is a bit different than any other game throughout the NFL season.

Yes, there are adjustments that need to be made each game. But there's a different feel about it for Week 1, simply because teams have had a full offseason to churn over their roster and make changes to their schemes.

For the Raiders, those changes have been ever more drastic, as Las Vegas has a new head coach and coordinators … plus the usual assortment of fresh faces.

Staley said Friday that even though changes will be needed on the fly Sunday, he's instilled that mindset in his team from the spring.

"You have to practice like that. You have to start from the first OTA, from your first meeting in Phase I," Staley said. "You have to have the agility in your football team to be able to compete like that.

"You have to create a foundation in football where you can draw from things, and that your players have a foundation in those types of contingencies so that when you do need to make that adjustment quickly, they can go perform it," Staley added. "It's not theory to them, it's application."

Herbert said the Chargers have watched all sorts of different film to try and get an idea of what to expect Sunday. But even then, he added, nothing will be known until the ball is snapped.

"That's kind of what you find out after the first drive. You spend this week and last week as well, just preparing, watching as much film as you can," Herbert said. "Maybe it's what we saw, maybe it's not. You're going to have to adjust and come back to the sidelines and say, 'Hey, this is what they're doing. This is what we're going to need to do.' It takes a team effort to do that."