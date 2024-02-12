Celebrating the Impact of Ernie Barnes During Black History Month 

He was also big in pop culture, as Barnes' artwork has appeared on music album covers, television and movies. Most notably he created art for the show Good Times in the 1970's, including his iconic dance hall scene, The Sugar Shack, which was later used by Marvin Gaye as the cover for his album I Want You.

His early life experiences growing up Black in North Carolina massively influenced his life and artistic practice, as did his professional football career. A social justice focus was intertwined in many of his paintings, as he frequently integrated subtle forms of social commentary into his work.

It was captured most notably in his The Beauty of the Ghetto Exhibition that toured the country from 1972 to 1979.

"I am providing a pictorial background for an understanding into the aesthetics of Black America," Barnes said of this exhibition. "It is not a plea to people to continue to live there (in the ghetto) but for those who feel trapped, it is ... a challenge of how beautiful life can be."

A distinct aspect of Barnes' came from the people that would be in his paintings.

Many people in his art consistently had their eyes closed — a subtle, yet powerful, message that Barnes used as a way to represent how humans close off to one another that was inspired by an interaction with someone who resisted his point of view and explanation about his art.

"As a result of his comments and his attitude I began to see, observe, how blind we are to one another's humanity," Barnes said once in a television interview. "Blinded by a lot of things that have, perhaps, initiated feelings in that light. We don't see into the depths of our interconnection.

"The gifts, the strength and potential within other human beings. We stop at color quite often," Barnes continued. "So one of the things we have to be aware of is who we are in order to have the capacity to like others.

"But when you cannot visualize the offerings of another human being you're obviously not looking at the human being with open eyes," Barnes added. "We look upon each other and decide immediately: This person is Black, so he must be… This person lives in poverty, so he must be…"

Barnes' art would continue to be important in society and in pop culture, as he would continue to display his life experiences through his art over the years. His work would remain notable throughout the rest of his life and posthumously.

The final public art exhibition Barnes would host came in October 2007 in New York City. The exhibit — A Tribute to Artist and NFL Alumni Ernie Barnes — was sponsored in part by the NFL.

Barnes passed away from myeloid leukemia in April 2009 in Los Angeles.

Whether it was growing up in North Carolina, playing professional football or watching important moments in history, Barnes depicted what he saw and his experiences to become one of the most important and influential Black artists of the 20th century.