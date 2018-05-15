Dylan Cantrell & Nic Shimonek Reunite as Chargers Rookies

"It's cool that we've gotten to play together at all three levels," Shimonek said. "It was just an all-star game in high school, but then we went to Texas Tech and now here. (The Chargers) thought that I would fit well here so I talked to Dylan and told him that it's awesome that he got picked. If I was to go undrafted, I probably would end up here."

"We're pumped," added Cantrell. "He's always said that Philip Rivers has always been his favorite quarterback, and so just the chance for him to come in and learn from him, build a relationship and see how he operates day to day, I think that was a big factor. It didn't hurt that I was coming here as well! But it worked out perfectly."

Cantrell and Shimonek are the latest pair of college teammates to join the Bolts after last year's duos of Mike Williams and Artavis Scott as well as Isaac Rochell and James Onwualu. But they're not just teammates, they're also roommates helping each other learn the ins and outs of their new offense.

"Going to college or any time you move and go someplace you're unfamiliar with, it always makes it easier if you know somebody," Cantrell mentioned. "You're a lot more comfortable. Just being in the room with him, you know your roommate and you don't have to have that awkward introduction!"

"We study together every night," added Shimonek. "We know how to talk to each other and feed off each other a little bit. We've got a really good relationship and just have to keep working and keep getting better."

After combining for eight touchdowns in college, the pair got back on the field last weekend for rookie minicamp, rekindling that bond they had at Texas Tech. Now Chargers, both Cantrell and Shimonek are excited to keep working together to show what each player brings to the Bolts roster.

"He's the hardest worker," Cantrell said of Shimonek. "He comes ready to work every single day. We compete; we always compete in the weight room as weight room warriors. No matter if he's the underdog or the starter, he's going to approach the day the same way and approach practice the same way."