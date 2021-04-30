Chargers Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Derwin James

On Friday, the Chargers exercised the fifth-year option on safety Derwin James.
James was Los Angeles' first-round selection (No. 17 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was named to the Associated Press' 2018 All-Pro Team as a rookie after starting all 16 regular-season games. James totaled 105 tackles and had three interceptions, helping the Chargers to a 12-4 record and a playoff win.
He missed all of 2020 after suffering a right knee injury during training camp. In 2021, he'll headline a secondary – and defense – led by head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.
Last season, Staley oversaw a Rams defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL.
