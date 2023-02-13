A Conversation With: Derwin James, Jr.

What's up, Derwin? Great seeing a familiar face here in Arizona.

You've got some serious mic skills! Who's your favorite person you've so interviewed so far today?

James: "Probably Shannon Sharpe. I get a lot of messages from him. Brandon Marshall gave me a lot of game, I learned a lot from him. A lot of guys, it was a lot of guys I got to interview and it's pretty cool. J.J. Watt also, pretty cool."

We're only a few days about from the big game. What's Super Bowl week like for you?

James: "I want to be playing. I definitely want to be playing. I can feel the fan side of it, and then I can feel like the player side of it. Something is coming up, a big game coming up, a big moment and I just want to be in that moment. I'm here to enjoy this stuff that I have to enjoy, but I definitely want to be playing right now."

The Chargers took a step forward in 2022 with 10 wins and a playoff berth. How do you reflect on the season?

James: "I kind of just took my mind off it. I haven't really tried to overthink it because I know it didn't end the way we wanted it to and it's so easy to pinpoint or try to dictate what's the reason that happened. Like I said, we can't go back and change nothing."

Given the way it ended, does that add any fuel to the fire going into 2023?