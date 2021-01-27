5 Things to Know: Derius Swinton

3. Other Coaching Stops: Swinton has a wealth of experience coaching special teams in the NFL as he's done so for a decade. With the 49ers in 2016, he improved the team's kickoff return average to rank fifth in the NFL that season (19.8). For two seasons (2015, 2017) Swinton coached the Bears as the assistant special teams coach and helped Chicago rank No. 3 in the league in '17 with a 10.5 yards per punt return average. He was also an offensive assistant for the Detroit Lions in 2018.