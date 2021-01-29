Congratulations, Philip Rivers

"There's so many things I can say about Philip Rivers. I think the one thing that I will always remember is I never felt like we were going to lose when he was playing quarterback. The confidence that he exuded really permeated throughout the entire team. And then, the fact of his ability to connect with everyone on the team, no matter your background or your race. He was truly a great leader.

I will always remember the times, obviously, that we spent off the field playing basketball at my house in Poway. Those were some of the greatest times because we got a chance to talk about real stuff; family, being a husband, being a father, all that kind of stuff. But it's hard to put into words what someone means to you that was one of the greatest teammates that you ever had.