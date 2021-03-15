Congratulations, Drew Brees

True Story...

Drew Brees was my inspiration to walk on to the Purdue football team in my fourth semester at Purdue.

(If you don't know...I didn't play high school football after my ninth grade year.)

Drew had just led the Boilers to a Big Ten Championship and their first trip to the Rose Bowl since 1967. Me and five others of the (approximately) 105 guys who tried out made the team.

Three years later, I'm getting drafted to the Chargers in the third round.

My first day of OTAs, I'm sitting and eating by myself in the cafeteria with my head down and mouth shut (like a good rookie).

All of a sudden, I get a tap on my shoulders...

"Hey Boiler, mind if I eat with ya?"

In my head: "OMFG! It's Drew F***ing Brees!"

Out of my mouth: "Oh yeah. Of course Drew!" (Just so 😎)

Drew...congrats on one hell of an inspiring career. I'm not sure where I'd be in life if it weren't for your success while I was just a student in the stands. Surely it wouldn't be in this picture snapping the ball to you!!!

Side note:

Drew taught me two great life lessons:

Be intentional in everything you do Make a to-do list before bedtime