Congratulations, Drew Brees
Here's a collection of messages from Brees' former Chargers teammates on his retirement after 20 seasons in the league.
By Hayley Elwood Mar 15, 2021

After 20 seasons in the NFL, Drew Brees has officially called it a career.

Drafted by the Chargers in 2001, Brees played five seasons for the Bolts before going on to his storied career with the New Orleans Saints.

Here are a few messages from some of Brees' Chargers teammates reflecting on the QB's legacy.

LADAINIAN TOMLINSON

Drew's work ethic was simply second to none. His determination to exhaust himself into perfecting his craft led to the numerous accomplishments and accolades throughout his career.

I was so honored to be a teammate of his with the Chargers our first five years. His leadership along with his competitiveness helped lead our team to a number of big wins.

I became a better leader and player having played with Drew. He's without a doubt one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever lace up the cleats.

Brees01

"Drew taught me how to prepare on a pro level. He never stopped trying to improve all the small details. His hunger was infectious. A great human being. Blessed to call him my teammate and friend." – Kassim Osgood

"My last teammate retires. Congratulations on a great career on and off the field. Great QB, better person and better family man." – Darren Bennett

Brees02

NICK HARDWICK

True Story...

Drew Brees was my inspiration to walk on to the Purdue football team in my fourth semester at Purdue.

(If you don't know...I didn't play high school football after my ninth grade year.)

Drew had just led the Boilers to a Big Ten Championship and their first trip to the Rose Bowl since 1967. Me and five others of the (approximately) 105 guys who tried out made the team.

Three years later, I'm getting drafted to the Chargers in the third round.

My first day of OTAs, I'm sitting and eating by myself in the cafeteria with my head down and mouth shut (like a good rookie).

All of a sudden, I get a tap on my shoulders...

"Hey Boiler, mind if I eat with ya?"

In my head: "OMFG! It's Drew F***ing Brees!"

Out of my mouth: "Oh yeah. Of course Drew!" (Just so 😎)

Drew...congrats on one hell of an inspiring career. I'm not sure where I'd be in life if it weren't for your success while I was just a student in the stands. Surely it wouldn't be in this picture snapping the ball to you!!!

Side note:

Drew taught me two great life lessons:

  1. Be intentional in everything you do
  2. Make a to-do list before bedtime

BTW...it still blows my mind that all of that actually happened! 🤯. I mean...COME ON! What are the chances?!

