Celebrate Women's History Month with Jessica Elliott

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Chargers are highlighting an employee each week in the month of March. Today's spotlight is on Jessica Elliott, who is the Director of Membership Services for the Chargers. Jessica grew up in Fairfield, CA and studied at California State University, Long Beach.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

When I was younger, my answer to the "What do you want to be when you grow up?" question was: A Teacher. I earned my degree in English Education and continued to earn a Teaching Credential (although it is currently expired).

How'd you get your start?

After months of substitute teaching, I needed a full time role. I saw a job posted on Teamwork Online for an entry level sales role with an NBA team and thought, why not?! I earned my first promotion with the team, and it snowballed from there!

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?