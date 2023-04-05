Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Follow 2022 Webby Win with Multiple 2023 Nominations from International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences 

Apr 05, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers content team is once again the focus of industry recognition from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as a 2023 Webby Honoree (Social, Sports) and 2023 Webby Nominee in both the General Video (Viral) and Video Series & Channels (Sports) categories.

The Chargers' 2022 Schedule Release video (Nominee - General Video, Viral) brought anime to the masses in a wildly popular offering that was the most engaged NFL team tweet of the entire 2022 calendar year – registering more than 41 million impressions and 7.3 million views across all platforms.

Leading all U.S. professional sports teams in YouTube views this past March, the Chargers YouTube channel (Nominee - Video Series & Channels, Sports) ranks #2 in views over the last year across all NFL teams (51 million views).

A league-leader in engagement across club social platforms with a knack for consistently churning out fun, trend-setting content that continues to push the envelope,  the Chargers were ranked #1 among all NFL twitter accounts in 2022 by Complex Magazine for the second time in the past four years (2019).

Last year, the organization's content team took home The Webby People's Voice Award for Social (Sports), beating out the National Basketball Association, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports and the Canadian Olympic Committee for the Internet's highest honor. The Chargers' behind-the-scenes series, All In, was also designated a 2022 Webby Honoree (Video, Best Editing).

Founded in 1998, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences helps drive the creative, technical, purpose-driven and professional progress of the Internet and evolving forms of digital media. An international organization, The Academy selects the nominees and winners for The Webby Awards and The Lovie Awards – the leading honors for the Internet and individual achievement in technology and creativity.

Fans can submit their vote to support the team's nomination at vote.webbyawards.com. Voting is open from April 4 to Thursday, April 20, at 11:59 pm PDT. All Webby winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25 and honored at the star-studded, in-person 27th Annual Webby Awards on Monday, May 15 in New York City.

