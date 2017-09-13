Chargers Usher In Historic New Era This Sunday at StubHub Center

Most people don't know they've been a part of something special until it's nearly over.

There are only a few occasions when you find yourself lucky enough to actually know you're part of something truly historic right from the start.

That is exactly the situation the Bolts and their fans find themselves in as they embark upon a new era of Chargers football in Los Angeles.

As is often the case, nobody lends perspective to a moment quite like Philip Rivers, who enters Sunday's game against Miami fully aware of its historic context for Charger fans.

"Everything is going to be a first, especially early on," he explained. "The first home game in more than 50 years for the Los Angeles Chargers. The first touchdown. The first win. All these firsts that you can look back on one day and really say, 'Shoot, I was there for that! I remember that! I was a part of it.' They can look back many years from now and say they were here from the start."

Rivers' message isn't lost on President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos, who acknowledges this most unique of opportunities – to be a part of something special right from the jump. That's why the Chargers are committed to making the entirety of Sunday, September 17 a memorable experience for fans.

"The 2017 season marks a new beginning and an opportunity for fans get in on the ground floor of something special," he said. "We're opening a new chapter in Chargers history and this season is hopefully the springboard for many, many successful seasons to come. We were laser focused, as an organization, on preparing a smooth transition for the players and coaches because, at the end of the day, what happens on the field is what matters most. With that said, we also wanted to create the best fan experience in the NFL. Our fans need to be comfortable and have all the modern amenities expected – and then some – when watching the Bolts in person."

A key part of the Chargers first year back in L.A. is the unprecedented opportunity to witness the Bolts in action at StubHub Center. The ultimate football junkie, Rivers explained how there is no purer way to see NFL action up close and personal than at the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's just so unique. You're not going to go to any other NFL game that's like that. And, I think we are going to be a team that's just going to be fun to watch. We have a lot of guys who are going to play hard, and hopefully, win a bunch of games."

Season Ticket Members who bought seats hoping StubHub Center would provide that type of atmosphere haven't been disappointed.

The early returns even surpassed even the loftiest of expectations.

Just ask first-year Season Ticket Member Giovanni Robinson, who was floored the first time he caught the Chargers in action this summer.

"This is why I had to get tickets," he said sitting in the stands, only a few yards from the players. "This is (freaking) awesome! We're so close. We are right there in the game. It's amazing and incredible to be this on top of the action. They are right here. This is such an in-the-game experience!"

"This is a beautiful atmosphere," added Arthur Lozano, another first-year Season Ticket Member. "This is everything we hoped for. To be this close is very exciting for my son. His eyes are wide open to see how big and fast they are. This is a beautiful experience."

Those comments are exactly why the Chargers poured millions of dollars into StubHub Center this offseason – to offer fans the most unique NFL gameday experience in the last half century, only now with all the modern amenities.

"We hired a new Vice President of Fan Experience, and we've put countless hours into creating what we feel will be an extremely memorable and impactful atmosphere," Spanos explained. "Fans will see brand new content created just for this inaugural season in Los Angeles on the new LED boards and digital boards. We carried over traditions like our cannon and the Charger Girls while adding new ones like the Thunderbolts drum line and Bolts Bugler. It all adds up to a strong home field advantage and an unsurpassed fan experience."