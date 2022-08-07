Shawne Merriman Plays Coach for a Day, Works With Bosa & Mack at Chargers Training Camp

Merriman was a dominant player early in his career, bursting onto the scene after being the 12th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Merriman was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with a 10-sack campaign, as he also made the Pro Bowl in his first season.

The accolades would continue for Merriman, who was even better in 2006 when tied a single-season franchise record with 17.0 sacks. Merriman was a First-Team All-Pro selection that season, earning another Pro Bowl nod as he helped the Bolts go 14-2.

Merriman recorded his third consecutive double-digit sack season in 2007 with 12.5, and added a third straight Pro Bowl honor, too.

Injuries hampered the second half of his career as he played in just 33 games from 2008 to 2012, when he decided to retire.

And even though it had been awhile since Merriman had been on the practice field, Smith made sure to put him to work Saturday.

Merriman helped out in individual drills, wearing arm pads as as an offensive lineman as players practiced their pass rushes. And by the time he walked off the field after offering pointers on numerous topics, Merriman's brow was dripping with sweat.

"Having him out here was a blast. I think the players enjoyed it, obviously the fans enjoyed it and I enjoyed having him," Smith said. "He worked now. I had him in the individual drills. He did drills, when we went in one on one's he was in a group, and he was coaching so we got a day's work out of him.

"He came out here, he worked and guys listened to him. It helps to have him out there," Smith added.

Merriman said: "I worked. They got some young guys that got great potential. When you got guys that got great potential, you start working on the little things with them because detail is always the young guys' problem and what they need to learn the most. [Giff] did put me to work."

Merriman's appearance was strictly as a coach, although Smith wondered aloud about him teaming up with Bosa and Mack.

"I told him, 'If we get a little winded I might have to suit you up real quick and get a couple of reps out of you,' " Smith quipped.

He later added: "It's fun to have them back and reminisce on old times. Just for them to impart the knowledge of the game that they have is so valuable to me as a coach and I think it's good for the organization as well."

When practice was over, Merriman's popularity with the Bolt Fam was on full display as he was swarmed for autographs and photos when he approached the bleachers.

Merriman still felt the love Saturday, even if it was as a coach.