Chargers Camp Report: Splitting Reps at Right Tackle & Another Good Day for the Defense

Jul 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Pipkins

The second day of Chargers Training Camp is in the books.

The Bolts practiced for roughly 90 minutes in helmets and shorts Thursday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Here are three observations from the second day of camp:

1. A look at the offensive line

The Chargers have stuck with the same plan through the first two days of training camp, as the starting right tackle spot remains the only open gig.

Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton split reps again Thursday in full-team drills, just as they did Wednesday in the camp opener. Pipkins began with the first-team line before Norton came in for a few plays, each getting a chance to line up with the four starters.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi offered up some early thoughts on what it will take for either player to win the job.

"I think consistency, you know guys that you can count on play-in and play-out," Lombardi said. "I think Storm is just going to get better and I think when Trey … went in and played last year it built some confidence, I think in him and us having confidence in him.

"So, that's going to be a very important [position battle]. Right now, we're out here in just helmets so we are not getting as much information as we'll start getting in a few days when we put the pads on and then the preseason games will be real important," Lombardi added. "I think we are going to end up being a lot better there regardless of who wins that position and I think we are going to feel real good about the depth as well."

Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and rookie Zion Johnson (from left to right) make up the other four linemen up front.

The second-team offensive line featured (from left to right) the combo of Foster Sarell, Jamaree Salyer, Will Clapp and Brenden Jaimes. Pipkins and Norton also shared second-team reps, too.

The third-team line was Andrew Trainer, Ryan Hunter, Isaac Weaver, Jaimes and Zack Bailey.

2. Defense has strong repeat performance

A day after the defense shined on Day 1, the unit was at it again Thursday.

Just ask Keenan Allen.

"The first two days in the books – it's been tough," Allen said. "It's been tough already... they kicked our [tails] today. It's a good thing. Hopefully we can keep building off of it."

The defense was fired up after just the first play of 7-on-7 drills, as airtight coverage meant nowhere for Justin Herbert to throw.

The defense then forced another incompletion before a tipped ball was nearly picked off in a crowd of players.

Despite the stout play of the defense, however, it was Herbert who got the last laugh in the drill as he launched a 40-plus yard touchdown to a wide-open Donald Parham.

https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1552713940924186625

3. Competition fierce among DBs

The Bolts added a big-name to their secondary this offseason with the free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson.

He's looked the part early on, but there has been plenty of competition behind him, too.

Michael Davis forced an incompletion on a deep ball to Jalen Guyton in practice, and others, made plays as well.

Tevaughn Campbell didn't let Maurice Ffrench catch a ball down the sideline, and Ja'Sir Taylor flashed with a pass breakup on a deep attempt for Trevon Bradford.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley was nearby for the Campbell and Taylor plays, with the coach emphatically signaling incomplete both times.

Through two days, Staley's entire defense is off to a good start.

