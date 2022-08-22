Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Camp Report: Murray Practices, James Involved in Team Drills

Aug 22, 2022 at 03:36 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

KM

The Bolts got back to work Monday, but opted for a lighter day at Hoag Performance Center.

The Chargers practiced without pads for less than 90 minutes in preparation for Friday's preseason finale.

Here are five observations from the Chargers 17th training camp practice:

1. Murray returns to practice field

Kenneth Murray was taken off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List on Monday morning, and the linebacker took part in his first practice of training camp.

Murray, a 2020 first-round pick, only took part in stretches and individual drills, but his presence was a welcome sight for the Bolts.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the hope is that Murray will be ready for Week 1, but time will tell on that.

"I think that there's definitely enough time for him to be ready for the season," Staley said before practice. "We're going to work him into individual [period] this week. I know he's excited to do that.

"Just making sure that we take a look at all the metrics, and then trust our eyes and what we see, and talking to him. We'll make sure that we ramp him up the right way and just be patient with the process," Staley added. "I think he can be ready for Week 1, but to what extent and how much? I think that remains to be seen. But we're really excited. I know he's worked really hard to get back. I'm really proud of him and super excited to coach him today."

2. James gets more involved

Derwin James, Jr., is ramping up his workload.

The All-Pro participated in team drills Monday, a step up from his involvement from last week.

James, who signed a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, had been going through stretches and individual drills since he inked his new deal.

Staley said last week the plan is to have him ready to go for Week 1.

3. Pipkins gets all starters reps at RT

Earlier Monday, Staley said the Chargers were getting closer to making a decision on the starting right tackle job.

Through the first 16 camp practices, Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton had split reps at right tackle with the first-team offense.

That changed Monday as Pipkins took all the reps at that spot. This is worth monitoring, as is which player takes the reps in Tuesday and Wednesday's practices, plus who plays in Friday's preseason finale.

4. Focusing on punt coverage

The Bolts made punt coverage a focus of the session, which was likely expected after they gave up an 86-yard punt return for a score Saturday night against the Cowboys.

Gunners focused on getting a clean release and getting downfield, while the interior worked on breaking free of blocks and getting in position to make tackles.

5. Ending with a flourish

Monday's practice was short and crisp, but it ended with a high note in a 2-minute situation.

The offense started with the ball with roughly 50 yards to go and in need of a touchdown.

Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett for a big gain down the middle that saw the tight end make a twisting catch in traffic.

After a completion to Jason Moore, Jr., that moved the chains, the Bolts offense soon found themselves in a fourth-down situation after solid defense from Nasir Adderley and Asante Samuel, Jr., on back-to-back plays.

But on fourth-and-medium from about the 15-yard line, Herbert connected with Keenan Allen on the left side of the end zone for six points.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Staley, Mack on Chargers Progression Through Camp

"We're at a good point in training camp where we've done a lot, but there's just so much more to do before you play your first game."

news

From the Podium | Coach Staley Talks Right Tackle Battle

"With these two guys, we're going to be able to make an accurate decision. We're going to be able to know that that person earned it."

news

Chargers Land at No. 2 Overall in ESPN's Position Group Rankings

Bolts lead edge rushers on Mike Clay's list; have seven different position groups in top 10

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

Latest News
Advertising