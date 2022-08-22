Chargers Camp Report: Murray Practices, James Involved in Team Drills

The Bolts got back to work Monday, but opted for a lighter day at Hoag Performance Center.

The Chargers practiced without pads for less than 90 minutes in preparation for Friday's preseason finale.

Here are five observations from the Chargers 17th training camp practice:

1. Murray returns to practice field

Kenneth Murray was taken off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List on Monday morning, and the linebacker took part in his first practice of training camp.

Murray, a 2020 first-round pick, only took part in stretches and individual drills, but his presence was a welcome sight for the Bolts.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the hope is that Murray will be ready for Week 1, but time will tell on that.

"I think that there's definitely enough time for him to be ready for the season," Staley said before practice. "We're going to work him into individual [period] this week. I know he's excited to do that.