Chargers Camp Report: Justin Herbert Leads Offense to End Zone in 2-Minute Drill

The Bolts held their eight practice of Chargers Training Camp on Friday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Chargers went without pads and practiced for roughly 90 minutes.

Here are five observations from the eighth day of camp:

1. Herbert-Parham connect for 2-minute score

The Bolts first-team offense broke through and found the end zone in a 2-minute drill.

The unit had been denied twice earlier in camp, but Justin Herbert made sure his group walked away happy Friday.

The offense started at the opposing 40-yard line with just 58 seconds left on the clock against the second-team defense.

Herbert found Keenan Allen three times on the drive with completions of eight, 10 and 17-yards to move the ball down to the 25-yard line. Allen's 10-yard catch came on second-and-7 after a false start.

With the ball just outside the red zone and nine seconds left on the clock, Herbert fired a strike up the team to Parham, who outmuscled rookie J.T. Woods and got into the end zone.

Parham's score continued a strong camp for the 6-foot-8 tight end, who has flashed almost every day in practice.

And — after not getting any points in a pair of other 2-minute drills in camp — the offense was able to celebrate after getting in for six.

2. Jackson snags 1st INT of camp

That's one for J.C. Jackson.

The new cornerback ended practice with some flair by intercepting Easton Stick on the final play of Friday's session. Jackson's unit was in the same 2-minute drill as detailed above against the second-team offense.

After pass deflections from Sebastian Joseph-Day and Bryce Callahan made it third-and-10, Jackson ended the drive by nabbing a pass over the middle. The cornerback with 25 career interceptions tipped Stick's pass up in the air and managed to corral it just before it hit the ground.

Jackson described the vibe on defense through eight practices.