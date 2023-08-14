3 Observations: J.C. Jackson Stands Out, Ramps Up Participation in Practice

2. Fox, defense make goal line stand

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley once again made sure his top players got solid work in Monday morning.

Staley designed a game-like situation where the Bolts starters went against the reserves while holding a 28-24 lead with 5 minutes and 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The top defense faced a challenge as Easton Stick hit Darrius Shepherd for 34 yards before the quarterback hit Pokey Wilson and Derius Davis for 10-plus yards apiece to put Stick's group inside the 10-yard line.

But the defense held firm on first-and-goal from the 3-yard line as a pair of Stick runs and a completed pass only netted two yards.

Morgan Fox then made the play of the drive when he crashed into the backfield to stop Spiller for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Justin Herbert's group wasn't able to pick up a first down but did make the reserve defense use all of their timeouts.

Stick's group then took over at their own 46 with just over a minute to play, but that drive was stymied after Fox recorded a third-down sack.

"The No. 2 offense had a chance to drive down, so there was a lot of adversity in that drive," Ansley said. "The No. 1 defense closed the door down there on fourth-and-goal and gave us a chance to come back out there, and we stopped Justin, which gave us a chance to go play again.

The Bolts then ended practice with third-and-goal scenarios that emphasized 4-point plays where the offense either scored or settled for a field goal.

"It was really good back-and-forth, really good situational awareness by both sides. We can't do enough of those kinds of situations," Ansley added.

Alohi Gilman stopped Keenan Allen short of the end zone on the first rep before Khalil Mack picked up a likely sack on the second try. Herbert then connected with Gerald Everett for a 5-yard score on the third rep.