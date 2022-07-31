Group Chat: Early Chargers Training Camp Impressions

The Chargers have Sunday off from training camp, and will return to work Monday in full pads.

With four days of practice in the books, we got a few of the Chargers' beat writers together to discuss their early impressions of camp.

Here's what Daniel Popper (The Athletic), Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Elliott Teaford (Southern California News Group) and Eric Smith (Chargers.com) had to say:

What were your early overall impressions of the Chargers through four days of camp?

Popper: I have been really surprised by how quickly the defense has jelled despite all the offseason acquisitions. With so many new faces, I expected there to be an acclimation period and perhaps some hiccups early —alignment errors, coverage breakdowns, etc. But we have seen virtually none of that. I think a big reason why is many of these additions — Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Bryce Callahan, Troy Reeder — have played in this scheme before at some of Brandon Staley's previous stops. Impressive nonetheless. And it is a very positive development for a defensive unit that has to improve in 2022.

Miller: The defense has mostly dominated, which isn't at all surprising at the start of an NFL team's training camp. Most defenses look awesome early on as the offenses search for their timing. But, given how much the Chargers struggled on defense last season, the playmaking through four days was impressive. J.C. Jackson breaking up a pass on his first 11-on-11 rep as a Charger was almost poetic.

Teaford: I'm impressed by the level of optimism so far. If you look around there's lots of depth and lots of skill and some good competition heating up. This is my first camp after moving to the Chargers beat and my first up-close look at Justin Herbert, who is very impressive.