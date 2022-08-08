Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Camp Report: 5 Takeaways from the Halfway Point

Aug 08, 2022 at 12:17 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

huddle

The Chargers have a day off from training camp Monday.

When they resume practice Tuesday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, they will have completed 10 practices with nine left on the docket.

Preseason games start soon, too, as the Chargers host the Rams on Saturday at 7 p.m. from SoFi Stadium. In other words, the grind of camp is moving along.

Here are five observations from the midpoint of camp:

1. Pipkins, Norton even in RT battle

The biggest position battle coming into camp was at right tackle between Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins III.

Halfway through camp, neither play has a clear advantage — and both players have looked solid. In a recent 1-on-1 drill, both Norton and Pipkins earned wins in reps against Joey Bosa.

The team has split reps equally, too, with both players getting the same number of chances with the first-team offense.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said Sunday that he's liked what he's seen from both players thus far.

"[Trey] and Storm have done a great job competing. That's kind of the spot that they're kind of going after, that right tackle spot," Herbert said. "Both of those guys, I think very highly of. I know [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon Staley] thinks very highly of them as well. It's exciting to see them compete and push each other."

With the preseason games looming, not to mention joint practices against the Cowboys next week, that battle could become clearer in the coming weeks.

"I'll say this, I'm kind of happy with both of those guys," said Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi. "The story is still to be told on that. I'm really pleased with both of them right now. We'll see how it falls out.

"The preseason games and the practices against the Cowboys, and as we get more consistently into pads here, that will define itself a little bit more," Lombardi added.

2. Plenty of competition for RB2 spot

Perhaps the hungriest group on the team are the running backs vying for playing time behind Austin Ekeler.

The trio of Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and rookie Isaiah Spiller are fighting for the backup role, and each has had their moments.

Kelley's all-around game has stood out, while Rountree has ripped off a few solid runs and Spiller has turned heads with his pass-catching ability.

Staley offered his assessment of Kelley after Sunday's scrimmage:

"As a player, I think that he's just become a more complete back. Physically, he really has come in in outstanding shape," Staley said. "I think he's much stronger, much more compact, and has done a really good job earning our players' trust in pass protection.

"Then, running the football, making people miss. breaking tackles, being physical on contact," Staley added. "It hasn't been to the ground yet, but he's been very steady. Very steady. He's had a good quick cam and I'm excited to see him live in this preseason."

Spiller, a 2022 fourth-round pick, has seemingly fit right in as a rookie. Staley said Spiller will likely make an impact this season, whether it's on offense or on special teams.

"I think the one thing about Isaiah is he's not impressed by the NFL. He feels like he belongs. He has confidence in himself. I think he carries himself that way," Staley said. "I think what we've seen in him is his competitive nature come out through camp, trying to become a complete running back, taking pride in all of the little things that make good runners, especially young runners in the league.

"And then being an impact player on special teams. That's not something that he did at Texas A&M, but he's really shown the willingness to get better at that," Staley added.

Ekeler will get the bulk of the workload this season, but the Bolts should be better behind him based on how camp has gone.

"I really like the progress of all of them," Staley said. "I think the competition is bringing out the best in them."

3. The secondary is deep

Everybody is making plays in the Chargers secondary these days.

At cornerback, newcomer J.C. Jackson has been as advertised, showing off the traits that have made him a shutdown corner. Fellow newcomer Bryce Callahan has assimilated well into a scheme he knows well, mostly manning the slot.

And second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., has flashed throughout camp, too. Michael Davis, a starter a year ago, has lined up in multiple roles, including in the Money spot, which is a linebacker-safety hybrid role.

"He has a lot of Dime Money-type of characteristics because he's big, he can cover and he's a good tackler," Staley said of Davis. "We're just trying to get guys in as many roles as possible and experiment. He's having a good camp at a lot of different places.

"He's been outstanding at gunner [on special teams]," Staley added. "I know that he's another guy that has come in with the right mindset. He has really improved as a player."

At safety, Derwin James, Jr., has not practiced. But that has meant plenty of action for others such as Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman, who has been with the first-team defense.

Elsewhere, JT Woods and Deane Leonard have been among the players getting valuable reps.

"It's given young guys really big opportunities," Staley said of a secondary without James at the moment. "I think that is a part of training camp that we're excited about; we're finding out more about guys that we don't know as much about.

"Where if Derwin was out there, like, we know what that's going to look like, we know what that is," Staley added. "Training camp is more about the discovery of other people and the development of other people."

Photos: Bolts Intrasquad Scrimmage

Check out the best photos from the Chargers intrasquad scrimmage on the tenth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_006
1 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_003
2 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_009
3 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_002
4 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_004
5 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_001
6 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_005
7 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_007
8 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_008
9 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_011
10 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_010
11 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_013
12 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_012
13 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_014
14 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_015
15 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_016
16 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_018
17 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_017
18 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_019
19 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_020
20 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_021
21 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_022
22 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_023
23 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_024
24 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_025
25 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_026
26 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_027
27 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_028
28 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_029
29 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_030
30 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_031
31 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_032
32 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_034
33 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_033
34 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_035
35 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_036
36 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_037
37 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_038
38 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_039
39 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_040
40 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_041
41 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_042
42 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_043
43 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_045
44 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_044
45 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_046
46 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_047
47 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_048
48 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_049
49 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_050
50 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_051
51 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_052
52 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_053
53 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_054
54 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_055
55 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_056
56 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_057
57 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_058
58 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_059
59 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_060
60 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_061
61 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_064
62 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_063
63 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_062
64 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_065
65 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_066
66 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_067
67 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_068
68 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_071
69 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_069
70 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_070
71 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_072
72 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_073
73 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_074
74 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_075
75 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_076
76 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_077
77 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_078
78 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_079
79 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_080
80 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_081
81 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_082
82 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_083
83 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_084
84 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_085
85 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_086
86 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_087
87 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_088
88 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_089
89 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_090
90 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_091
91 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_092
92 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_093
93 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_094
94 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_095
95 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_096
96 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_097
97 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_098
98 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_099
99 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_100
100 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_102
101 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_101
102 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_103
103 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_104
104 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_105
105 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_106
106 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_108
107 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_107
108 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_109
109 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_110
110 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_111
111 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_112
112 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_113
113 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_114
114 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_115
115 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_116
116 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_117
117 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_118
118 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_119
119 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_120
120 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_121
121 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_124
122 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_122
123 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_123
124 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_126
125 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_125
126 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_127
127 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_128
128 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_129
129 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_130
130 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_131
131 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_132
132 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_133
133 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_134
134 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_135
135 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_136
136 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_137
137 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_138
138 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_139
139 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_141
140 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_140
141 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_142
142 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_150
143 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_143
144 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_144
145 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_148
146 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_145
147 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_146
148 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_156
149 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_147
150 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_149
151 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_151
152 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_152
153 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_159
154 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_153
155 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_158
156 / 159
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_154
157 / 159
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_155
158 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220807_TC_Day10_Gallery_157
159 / 159
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. The Bolts are big up front

Here are some words Bosa used to describe some interior players the Bolts have on both sides on the ball.

Bosa said defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is "rugged," and noted that rookie guard Zion Johnson is built like a "brick house."

Yes, Staley's hope for a more physical team has shown up in camp.

Offensively, Johnson has impressed everyone, including coaches and veteran teammates such as Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler. And he's added some beef up front to go along with left tackle Rashawn Slater, plus whomever wins the right tackle job.

And defensively, newcomers such as Khalil Mack, Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson have added some noticeable size up front. Mack, for example, was stout on the edge with a pair of tackles for loss in Sunday's scrimmage.

The Bolts will know more once the regular season starts, but the hope for a more physical teams looks the part so far.

"You can't be afraid to get after each other sometimes," Bosa said. "Especially in the front line there, going against each other, you've got to get down and dirty sometimes."

5. An emphasis on special teams

Ryan Ficken is the only new coordinator on staff, as he is in charge of special teams after spending the past 15 seasons with the Vikings.

The Chargers have made the third phase a focus on camp thus far, too, spending multiple periods a day on special teams.

Dustin Hopkins and James McCourt have been solid overall in the kicking game, and new punter JK Scott has shown off a strong leg. New long snapper Josh Harris, a Pro Bowler in 2021, has also drawn praise for his leadership.

DeAndre Carter has been the primary returner on both punts and kickoffs, and that's in addition to his superb camp as a receiver. (Carter has made plays in the passing game nearly every day with multiple quarterbacks).

And at the halfway point of camp, it's clear that roster spots will be at a premium for upcoming cutdown days, so special teams value will be of the utmost importance for many players.

"We have great guys on this roster, and they want to be great — they work hard, they're professionals," Ficken said. "They want more and more each day. We have to make sure that we continue to work with them on that and get them better."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

'Baldy' Offers Breakdown of Chargers O-Line at Training Camp

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger talked about the trenches while watching Sunday's scrimmage

news

Chargers Camp Report: Herbert, Mack Among Standouts at Sunday Night's Scrimmage

Bolts quarterback leads four separate scoring drives, outside linebacker created havoc with multiple tackles for loss

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Joey Bosa On Bolts Scrimmage

See what member of the Chargers had to say after Sunday's scrimmage at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Tom Pelissero: Chargers Have "Star Power All Over the Field"

NFL Network reporter attended Saturday's practice, said Bolts are "built to be in the race" in January

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Latest News
Advertising