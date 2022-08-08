Chargers Camp Report: 5 Takeaways from the Halfway Point

2. Plenty of competition for RB2 spot

Perhaps the hungriest group on the team are the running backs vying for playing time behind Austin Ekeler.

The trio of Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree and rookie Isaiah Spiller are fighting for the backup role, and each has had their moments.

Kelley's all-around game has stood out, while Rountree has ripped off a few solid runs and Spiller has turned heads with his pass-catching ability.

Staley offered his assessment of Kelley after Sunday's scrimmage:

"As a player, I think that he's just become a more complete back. Physically, he really has come in in outstanding shape," Staley said. "I think he's much stronger, much more compact, and has done a really good job earning our players' trust in pass protection.

"Then, running the football, making people miss. breaking tackles, being physical on contact," Staley added. "It hasn't been to the ground yet, but he's been very steady. Very steady. He's had a good quick cam and I'm excited to see him live in this preseason."

Spiller, a 2022 fourth-round pick, has seemingly fit right in as a rookie. Staley said Spiller will likely make an impact this season, whether it's on offense or on special teams.

"I think the one thing about Isaiah is he's not impressed by the NFL. He feels like he belongs. He has confidence in himself. I think he carries himself that way," Staley said. "I think what we've seen in him is his competitive nature come out through camp, trying to become a complete running back, taking pride in all of the little things that make good runners, especially young runners in the league.

"And then being an impact player on special teams. That's not something that he did at Texas A&M, but he's really shown the willingness to get better at that," Staley added.

Ekeler will get the bulk of the workload this season, but the Bolts should be better behind him based on how camp has gone.

"I really like the progress of all of them," Staley said. "I think the competition is bringing out the best in them."

3. The secondary is deep

Everybody is making plays in the Chargers secondary these days.

At cornerback, newcomer J.C. Jackson has been as advertised, showing off the traits that have made him a shutdown corner. Fellow newcomer Bryce Callahan has assimilated well into a scheme he knows well, mostly manning the slot.

And second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., has flashed throughout camp, too. Michael Davis, a starter a year ago, has lined up in multiple roles, including in the Money spot, which is a linebacker-safety hybrid role.

"He has a lot of Dime Money-type of characteristics because he's big, he can cover and he's a good tackler," Staley said of Davis. "We're just trying to get guys in as many roles as possible and experiment. He's having a good camp at a lot of different places.

"He's been outstanding at gunner [on special teams]," Staley added. "I know that he's another guy that has come in with the right mindset. He has really improved as a player."

At safety, Derwin James, Jr., has not practiced. But that has meant plenty of action for others such as Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman, who has been with the first-team defense.

Elsewhere, JT Woods and Deane Leonard have been among the players getting valuable reps.

"It's given young guys really big opportunities," Staley said of a secondary without James at the moment. "I think that is a part of training camp that we're excited about; we're finding out more about guys that we don't know as much about.