The Bolt Fam Packed the Stands On 'Back Together Saturday'

Lucky fans like Kira and Carla, who are from Irvine, got the chance to get an autograph from quarterback Justin Herbert. Kira, who has celebrated her birthday at training camp before, got the chance to talk with Herbert and get his autograph. After practice, Carla was able to get a special birthday gift for her daughter when Herbert agreed to sign his practice towel and give it to them.

"Absolutely fantastic," Carla said about Saturday's experience. "There's so many different events to do, there's cornhole and burgers and drinks…the people are in a good mood, they're happy. We met a father and his daughter from Pennsylvania, we met people from Vegas. I mean, all over the place."

Fans traveled to camp from all over California and across the country, with one family making the trip from Texas to see the action. The Chargers international fan presence was felt as well, with one group traveling all the way from Canada to see the Powder Blues in action.

Rita Hernandez, a season ticket holder and member of the Die Hard Bolt Club (Orange County chapter), was in attendance Saturday to catch her second practice of the week. Hernandez took notice of the long line of fans that waited outside the complex as early as 6 a.m. to get a good spot in the stands and talked about why she's excited about this year's camp.

"We're real excited about this season," Hernandez said. "We came on Wednesday and this is triple [the amount of fans] than what was here on Wednesday, so it's exciting to see all the fans. We will be here next weekend, I believe Saturday and Sunday. I played hooky from work to be here on Wednesday."

Not only did the fans take notice to the added energy at camp this year and the building excitement, the Chargers coaches and players took notice as well.