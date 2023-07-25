Chargers Mailbag: What are the Bolts Top Training Camp Storylines?

Who's the backup for the role Derwin James plays on defense? Does rookie Daiyan Henley possess the capabilities of playing in the box near line of scrimmage? His size is very similar to Derwin and he played safety in college. It seems he has good cover skills, and the speed, tenacity and potential to play like Derwin. Would love to hear your thoughts. (Herb via email)

A great two-part question here from Herb.

The first, which centers around Derwin, doesn't really have an answer.

And not because there aren't depth players in the secondary. But it's mostly because Derwin is a one-of-a-kind player who brings something to the Chargers defense that nobody else can.

He can line up in as many as a half-dozen spots and you can bet Derwin and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley are always scheming up different ways to maximize James' rare skillset.

So yes, while someone could replace James at deep safety and another player could fill his role in the slot and another could blitz off the edge, nobody else can do them all in the same game.

Moving on to Henley, there's no doubt the Bolts are high on the third-round pick.

Here's what Chargers linebackers coach Jeff Howard said about him when we chatted earlier this offseason:

"I was very high on Daiyan, he was one of my favorite linebackers in the draft and really surprised that he was available when we drafted him," Howard said. "The things that stand out with me when I watch his tape is how physical he was, that was the first thing that came up.

"I think he goes out of his way to play with the physical mentality and then when you see his movement skills, I'm just like, 'This guys doesn't really move like a linebacker,'" Howard added. "His history is he was a former receiver, played high school quarterback, and you can kind of see that in his moving skills so that was really intriguing."

On paper, yes, Henley's possesses a skillset that has similarities to James. It's certainly not the same, but there are same elements.

But if we're looking at the impact Henley can make right away, that's likely going to come on special teams. He's probably going to be on every special teams phase and will be a key cog for those units.