Here's What Tuli Tuipulotu Learned From Joey Bosa & Khalil Mack This Offseason

The Bolts entire 2023 draft class is now under contract.

Outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu became the final member of the seven-man group to sign his rookie deal, which he did Monday.

Tuipulotu then reflected on what his first two months in the NFL have been like.

"It's been great, really fun," Tuipulotu said. "It was a really cool thing to have the whole defense here during [the offseason program].

"It was a big part of creating relationships between everybody," Tuipulotu added. "I've just been having fun and enjoying it."

Tuipulotu's welcome to the NFL hasn't been overwhelming, even as the second-round pick is still just 20 years old.

But something he referenced above — creating strong relationships with defensive teammates — was a clear objective of his early on.

And that goal began and ended with getting to know Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

"They're two different people, for sure," Tuipulotu said.

He later added: "Every day I'm here, I'm blessed to be here and be able to learn from them."

What exactly has Tuipulotu learned from the pair of elite edge rushers?

Tuipulotu began with Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"I learned how detailed he is to a T. Everything he does is specific," Tuipulotu said. "After a lift, I'll come into a meeting room and he's in there watching film.

"He knows all of the little details we have to focus on and I think it's pretty cool what he does [on a daily basis]," Tuipulotu added.

Mack, meanwhile, has impressed Tuipulotu with the tenacity and constant work ethic that made him a three-time First-Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

"In the weight room, Khalil is always bringing the juice," Tuipulotu said. "Always trying to compete when we're lifting and it's the same thing on the field.

"He'll run [sprints] with the skill [players] sometimes and he's always trying to race the other edge dudes," Tuipulotu added. "Hard-working, for sure, and you see that every day."

Mack gave his own assessment of Tuipulotu when asked about him earlier this offseason.

"Tuli is a quiet dude. I didn't realize that he was 20 years old," Mack said with a chuckle. "It's strange being in this position, being so much older than these guys.