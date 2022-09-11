Chargers Top Raiders in Season Opener

The Chargers opened the 2022 season with a win Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Raiders.
Here's a quick recap of the 24-19 victory:
First Quarter
The Chargers started with the ball and ended with points on their opening drive. The Bolts marched 50 yards in 12 plays, with the longest play being a 25-yard catch by Gerald Everett from Justin Herbert. Dustin Hopkins hit a 43-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead. The Raiders responded with a field goal of their own from 23 yards out. The Bolts went three-and-out on their next drive, electing to punt on fourth-and-1 at their own 49-yard line, although JK Scott's punt was down at the 2. The score was tied at 3 at the end of the quarter.
Second Quarter
Herbert then ignited the offense early in the second quarter to lead a touchdown drive. Facing second-and-15, Herbert evaded pressure to find Keenan Allen for 19 yards.The duo then connected for 42 yards on the next play to get the Bolts into the red zone. Herbert ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Zander Horvath, as the rookie scored in his first NFL game. Up 10-3, the Chargers then forced a punt after Khalil Mack recorded his first sack with the Bolts. The Chargers couldn't capitalize despite driving into Las Vegas territory, as Herbert was stopped on a sneak on fourth-and-1 from the 29. But the defense stood strong, with Mack recording his second sack before Drue Tranquill intercepting Derek Carr with a leaping catch. The Bolts took advantage of the turnover, with Herbert hitting DeAndre Carter for a 23-yard score. The Chargers took a 17-3 lead into the half.
Check out some of the best photos of the Bolt Fam getting together at SoFi Stadium as the Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1!
Third Quarter
The Raiders scored to open the second half, going 75 yards in just five plays before an 18-yard touchdown pass cut the Chargers lead to 17-10. But Herbert and the Bolts bounced right back, with the quarterback leading a 73-yard scoring drive in pristine fashion. Herbert completed all but one of his seven pass attempts, with the final one going to Everett for an 18-yard score. Herbert avoided pressure and rolled left before zipping a pass to Everett, who muscled his way into the end zone. The Raiders answered with a scoring drive, but it was only for three points with a 55-yard field goal.
Fourth Quarter
With the Raiders driving early in the quarter, Asante Samuel, Jr., made perhaps the defensive play of the game. With Derek Carr targeting Davante Adams deep, Samuel raced over to pick off the pass and prevent the score. The Bolts were forced to punt on their ensuing drive, but the defense forced another turnover right away as Carr was intercepted by Bryce Callahan. This takeaway didn't lead to points, however, as Hopkins' 49-yard field goal try was wide left. The Raiders would score to cut the Chargers lead to single digits, with the Bolts holding a 24-19 lead after the 2-point try was unsuccessful. The Chargers went three-and-out on the ensuing drive as the Raiders took over at their own 21 with 3:30 left. But that drive was thwarted as Mack recorded his third sack of the game to end the threat. A play earlier, Joey Bosa and Morgan Fox teamed up to sack Carr. The Chargers picked up a first down on the ensuing drive as the Raiders sued up all their timeouts, giving the Bolts a win in Week 1. Herbert, who threw for 279 yards and three scores, led the victory formation to secure it. The Chargers are in Kansas City on Thursday for a Week 2 primetime game.
