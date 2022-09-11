Chargers Top Raiders in Season Opener

The Raiders scored to open the second half, going 75 yards in just five plays before an 18-yard touchdown pass cut the Chargers lead to 17-10. But Herbert and the Bolts bounced right back, with the quarterback leading a 73-yard scoring drive in pristine fashion. Herbert completed all but one of his seven pass attempts, with the final one going to Everett for an 18-yard score. Herbert avoided pressure and rolled left before zipping a pass to Everett, who muscled his way into the end zone. The Raiders answered with a scoring drive, but it was only for three points with a 55-yard field goal.

With the Raiders driving early in the quarter, Asante Samuel, Jr., made perhaps the defensive play of the game. With Derek Carr targeting Davante Adams deep, Samuel raced over to pick off the pass and prevent the score. The Bolts were forced to punt on their ensuing drive, but the defense forced another turnover right away as Carr was intercepted by Bryce Callahan. This takeaway didn't lead to points, however, as Hopkins' 49-yard field goal try was wide left. The Raiders would score to cut the Chargers lead to single digits, with the Bolts holding a 24-19 lead after the 2-point try was unsuccessful. The Chargers went three-and-out on the ensuing drive as the Raiders took over at their own 21 with 3:30 left. But that drive was thwarted as Mack recorded his third sack of the game to end the threat. A play earlier, Joey Bosa and Morgan Fox teamed up to sack Carr. The Chargers picked up a first down on the ensuing drive as the Raiders sued up all their timeouts, giving the Bolts a win in Week 1. Herbert, who threw for 279 yards and three scores, led the victory formation to secure it. The Chargers are in Kansas City on Thursday for a Week 2 primetime game.