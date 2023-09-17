Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Fall in Overtime to Titans

Sep 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

W2recap

The Chargers are 0-2 after a 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Here's a recap of Week 2 from Nashville.

First Quarter

Derwin James, Jr. and Keenan Allen were the Chargers captains. The Titans win the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts started on offense but Justin Herbert was sacked on third down as the Chargers went three-and-out to open the game. The Titans advanced past midfield and went for it on fourth-and-4 from the 46-yard line, but Kenneth Murray, Jr. got home untouched on a blitz to sack Ryan Tannehill.

The Bolts took over at Tennessee's 48-yard line and faced third-and-3 but Joshua Kelley moved the chains on the ground. The Chargers soon faced fourth-and-2 and kept the offense on the field as Herbert hit Mike Williams for a gain of 20 yards. But the offense stalled out in the red zone and were forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker as the Chargers took a 3-0 lead with 3 minutes and 46 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bolts defense then stood tall to force a quick three-and-out as Joey Bosa sacked Tannehill on third down.

The Chargers started at their own 36 and moved the chains before the quarter ended. The Bolts led 3-0 at the break.

Second Quarter

The Bolts faced fourth-and-1 at the Titans 44-yard line but punted it away. The Bolts defense kept up the pressure on Tannehill as he was sacked by Morgan Fox on third down for a 13-yard loss.

The Chargers started at the Titans 47-yard line and soon faced fourth-and-1 at the 38. Derius Davis lined up at running back and took the toss before picking up 10 yards to move the chains. The Bolts moved into the red zone and and faced fourth-and-4 at the 8. The offense stayed on the field as Herbert made an incredible play — evading pressure while getting hit in the face — to find Keenan Allen for a touchdown. The Bolts then went for the 2-point conversion ... which was caught by Trey Pipkins III.

The Titans answered right back with a 70-yard pass play that set up a 1-yard touchdown run. Leading 11-7, the Bolts marched down the field with a 15-yard run by Kelley before Herbert hit Allen for 42 yards to get into the red zone. But the Chargers had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Dicker as they took a 14-7 lead. The Titans then put together a lengthy drive that ended with points. Tennessee got into the red zone but a great tackle for Murray on a crossing route forced the Titans to kick a field goal. The Chargers led 14-10 at the half.

Third Quarter

The Titans began the half with the ball and moved past midfield but faced third-and-13. The drive was kept alive when the Bolts were called for a personal foul on the play. The Bolts helped the Titans later on third-and-4 when they were called for roughing the passer. Tannehill gave the Titans their first lead of the game when he ran it in from 12 yards out with 10:08 to play. Down 17-14, the Bolts moved to midfield but continued their third-down struggles as Herbert was sacked on third down. The Chargers then returned the favor as Bosa sacked Tannehill on third down for the second time of the game on the Titans ensuing drive. The Bolts offense got moving on their next drive as Herbert hit Stone Smartt for 24 yards before Gerald Everett rumbled his way for 29 yards to get into the red zone. The Bolts trailed 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Bolts kept their foot on the gas through the air as Herbert found Allen for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Bolts the lead.

The defense responded with a quick three-and-out before Davis added a 20-yard punt return to set the Chargers up at their own 34. But the Bolts couldn't take advantage as the Chargers were stopped on a run play on third-and-4. The Bolts kept up their third-down defensive pressure, however, as Tuli Tuipulotu sacked Tannehill on third down on the Titans ensuing drive to force a punt.

The Chargers, leading 21-17, took over at their own 35 with 8:44 to play. The Bolts drove to midfield but couldn't get points as they punted it away. The Titans took over at their own 18 with 6 minutes to play and hit a 49-yard pass on the first play of the drive. Tennessee moved into the red zone with a third-down conversion that was aided by a roughing the passer call on the Chargers. The Titans scored on a 4-yard pass play to take a 24-21 lead with 2:22 to play.

The Bolts began the ensuing drive on their own 25. Herbert hit Williams on back-to-back plays before finding Donald Parham, Jr. to get the Chargers past midfield. Allen then hauled in a 14-yard pass to get down to the 25-yard line. Allen moved the chains again before the Bolts faced third-and-3 at the Titans 7 with 21 seconds left. But Herbert was sacked on third down as the Chargers settled for a 24-yard field goal. The game was tied at 24 as we headed to overtime.

Overtime

The Bolts won the toss and began with the ball in overtime. But the offense threw incomplete on three straight plays and were forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Titans advanced past midfield and converted on a third-and-2 run to give them a fresh set of downs at the 37. The Titans then hit a 14-yard pass to near the red zone. Tennessee kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime as the Bolts dropped to 0-2.

