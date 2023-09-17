Chargers Fall in Overtime to Titans

The Titans began the half with the ball and moved past midfield but faced third-and-13. The drive was kept alive when the Bolts were called for a personal foul on the play. The Bolts helped the Titans later on third-and-4 when they were called for roughing the passer. Tannehill gave the Titans their first lead of the game when he ran it in from 12 yards out with 10:08 to play. Down 17-14, the Bolts moved to midfield but continued their third-down struggles as Herbert was sacked on third down. The Chargers then returned the favor as Bosa sacked Tannehill on third down for the second time of the game on the Titans ensuing drive. The Bolts offense got moving on their next drive as Herbert hit Stone Smartt for 24 yards before Gerald Everett rumbled his way for 29 yards to get into the red zone. The Bolts trailed 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.