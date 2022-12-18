Chargers-Titans Game Day Updates 

Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day are today's captains for the Chargers, who won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts started hot on defense with a three-and-out. The big development came when Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was tackled by Khalil Mack on a third-down scramble and was injured. The Bolts started at their own 32 and quickly moved down the field with chunk plays to Donald Parham, Jr. through the air and Austin Ekeler on the ground. The Bolts soon faced fourth-and-2 at the Titans 20-yard line and went for it, converting on a 4-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen. The Chargers then found the end zone when Joshua Kelley powered his way in for a 1-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.