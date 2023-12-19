Chargers Surprise 100-Plus Students With New Bikes During Holiday Season

Sunrise Elementary Principal Luis Barraza was grateful to see Gates, English and Osgood on hand and explained just how much this surprise meant to the students of the school.

"They mean a lot because we know where these kids are coming from and we know the needs that exist in their homes, in their lives," Barraza said. "And we know there are opportunities to impact them with the gift of kindness.

"To see the reactions when it first happened, not only that a couple of them were going to get bicycles, but all of them and just to find out that there were good people that gave up a Saturday to put all these bikes together for them," Barraza later added. "Seeing that really dawn on them was very special for us to see."

For many of these kids, it was their first time ever having a bike — but the impact of it could stretch even farther than just that assembly.

On a bigger scale, a gift like this can not only change the life or situation of a child's life, but also make an impact on their future dreams.

"Times are tough, but this is the holiday season and what's more important during the holiday season than the smile of children," said Ken Perez, Pechanga Board President. "This is a real special thing for us, to be able to give back to kids. These kids work hard, and they worked hard getting their education and moving forward. It's just something that we hope will really encourage them and encourage others to remember that this season is about giving."