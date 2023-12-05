Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 14

The Bolts are 5-7 as they prepare for Sunday's AFC West showdown with the Broncos.
Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 14:
1. Stellar on special teams
It wasn't that long ago that the Bolts seemed to struggle year-in and year-out on special teams.
Now? The Chargers have established themselves as one of the best special teams units in the league.
According to FTN Fantasy, the Chargers rank first in terms of special teams DVOA, a metric that measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent.
The Bolts success on special teams has been a team effort, especially in the kicking game.
Cameron Dicker has made 19 of 20 field goals and his success rate of 95.0 percent ranks sixth in the league. The second-year kicker has also made all 30 of his extra point tries.
Punter JK Scott had his best game of the season Sunday by landing seven of his eight punts inside the 20-yard line, including four inside the 10.
Those two work in harmony with long snapper Josh Harris, a 12-year veteran who is among the best leaders in the locker room.
The Chargers punt coverage team is also a top-10 unit by allowing just 7.2 yards per return.
And rookie Derius Davis, whose 34-yard punt return helped set up Dicker's second field goal Sunday, has been a draft steal as a fourth-rounder.
Davis leads the NFL with a punt return average of 16.6 yards and his 87-yard punt return for a score that came against the Jets is still the league's longest punt return of the season. Davis is one of five players with a punt return for a touchdown this season.
2. Mack's dominance
One day we'll look back and truly appreciate the season Khalil Mack is having at 32 years old.
Because it's going to go down as one of the best ever for an, ahem, "veteran" edge rusher.
Mack notched a pair of sacks Sunday against the Patriots, marking the third straight game he's record 2.0 sacks.
He's now tied his career high with 15.0 sacks, a tally he set back in 2015. Mack is also tied for the league lead with five forced fumbles.
And if we zoom out a bit, Mack's production ranks up there in terms of top seasons by elder pass rushers.
When it comes to the most sacks in a season by a player 32 or older, Robert Mathis set that benchmark in 2003 with 19.5.
After that, it's Trace Armstrong (16.5 in 2000) and Reggie White (16.0 in 1998).
Then it's Mack's current season, which is tied with Hall of Famers Chris Doleman and Kevin Greene, both of whom did it in 1998.
That's elite company for Mack, who sits at 99.5 career sacks and still has some accolades in sight.
He's only 2.0 sacks away from tying Leslie O'Neal and Shawne Merriman's single-season franchise record of 17.0 sacks.
And, if Mack really stays hot, he could end up passing Mathis' mark by getting to the illustrious number of 20.0 in a single season.
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 13 victory over the Patriots in monochrome
3. Allen keeps thriving
Here's the list of NFL players with 100-plus catches this season:
1. Keenan Allen.
That's it.
Even at the age of 31, Allen is still thriving. He leads the league in receptions and is only five catches away from tying Austin Ekeler's single-season mark he set last season.
Allen has now compiled the fifth 100-catch campaign of his career and is now one of just six players in NFL history to record 100 catches in five or more seasons.
He also ranks third in receiving yards (1,175) and is tied for fifth with seven touchdowns.
There's a good chance Allen sets career bests in all three of those categories in the next few weeks, another reminder of how special a player the wide receiver has been in his entire career.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.