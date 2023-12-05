Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 14

The Bolts are 5-7 as they prepare for Sunday's AFC West showdown with the Broncos.

Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 14:

1. Stellar on special teams

It wasn't that long ago that the Bolts seemed to struggle year-in and year-out on special teams.

Now? The Chargers have established themselves as one of the best special teams units in the league.

According to FTN Fantasy, the Chargers rank first in terms of special teams DVOA, a metric that measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent.

The Bolts success on special teams has been a team effort, especially in the kicking game.

Cameron Dicker has made 19 of 20 field goals and his success rate of 95.0 percent ranks sixth in the league. The second-year kicker has also made all 30 of his extra point tries.

Punter JK Scott had his best game of the season Sunday by landing seven of his eight punts inside the 20-yard line, including four inside the 10.

Those two work in harmony with long snapper Josh Harris, a 12-year veteran who is among the best leaders in the locker room.

The Chargers punt coverage team is also a top-10 unit by allowing just 7.2 yards per return.

And rookie Derius Davis, whose 34-yard punt return helped set up Dicker's second field goal Sunday, has been a draft steal as a fourth-rounder.