Here Are The 3 Most Impressive Chargers Stats Entering Week 5

The Bolts are 2-2 and have won two straight games as they head into a Week 5 bye.

Here are three key Chargers stats ahead of Week 5:

1. Khalil Mack's dominance

How impressive was Khalil Mack's 6-sack performance Sunday?

The Bolts outside linebacker's half-dozen sacks from Week 4 are more than the Falcons (five), Giants (four) and Bears (two) have as respective teams through four games.

Mack set a Chargers single-game record and also hit a career best in sacks for a single game. He just missed tying the single-game sack record of seven set by Derrick Thomas.

"There are very few who are capable of that type of performance, but he's certainly one of them," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "He was part of history, both NFL and the Chargers."

Staley said Monday that Mack's Week 4 performance was a crescendo of him nearly getting to opposing quarterbacks in the first three games.

Mack didn't have a sack from Weeks 1-3 but put it all together against the Raiders.

Entering the bye, a handful of stats show just how good Mack has been in the first month of the season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mack ranks fifth in the NFL in pass rush productivity and is tied for ninth with 12 hurries among players with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps.